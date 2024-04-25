Shortlist unveiled for the BBC 'voice of Bradford' ahead of City of Culture 2025
Last month, the BBC launched a talent search to find the next ‘voice of Bradford’ to report for the corporation on the UK City of Culture 2025 backed by Anita Rani, Kimberley Walsh and Jonny Bairstow.
Members of the public were asked to record a 45-second audio or video clip describing what the city means to them.
Now, 14 people are shortlisted for the role, with the winner due to be announced at Sunbridgewells on Sunday.
They are: Ibrahim Flaherty, Humaira Bham, Ifra Khan, Irene Kaali, Tehseen Jawaid, Samuel Blanchard, Suraj Mitra, Bethany Louise Smith, Firzana Lemal (known as Fiz Ahmed), Sonya Kumar, Charles Humphreys, Danny Sapko, Mehmoona Pervaz and Olivia Wright.
Irene, 30, who was born and raised in Bradford, says: “People often think they’ve got to move to London or any other major city to do what they love or be successful but Bradford has been so kind to me for so long and continues to be.”
Meanwhile, Tehseen, 38, says that as a muppet puppeteer, “I bring a unique perspective. Moreover, my character, Nana G, embodies the experiences of migrants who moved from Pakistan to the UK in the 60s and 70s, representing their rich history and culture.”
Samuel, 27, of Saltaire believes “I can be the one to change people’s perceptions of who we are as Bradfordians”, while Manningham’s Ibrahim, 21, thinks the city “does not get enough credit for the things it’s got going on”.
Humaira, 25 and an optometrist from Batley, spent a lot of time in Bradford growing up and says she understands “just how special the community” is and Ifra, 20, although she is from Slough, hopes to make a “lasting impact through my words”.
Suraj, 25, of BD3, is a “proud Bradfordian and I love to put a smile on people faces”, while BD4’s Bethany, 28, adds: “I have a huge passion for Bradford and most importantly, the people who reside here and make the city what it is; to be a part of telling their story and ‘unearthing’ who the people of Bradford are would be an unprecedented privilege.”
Fiz, 56, of Pudsey, says “if anyone can show the world how
awesome Bradford is it’s me” and for Sonya, 31, from Leeds, “my experience of working with thousands of young people across Bradford, coupled with my passion for presenting, means this is an opportunity that really means something to me”.
Charles, 27, of Keighley, wants “to bring attention to the unsung heroes in our district” and musician Danny, 30, of Bingley, says “it would be an honour and a privilege for me to tell the world about our wonderful city”.
Mehmoona, 23, of Manningham, says Bradford is “brimming with beautiful people who have such inspiring stories” and Great Horton’s Olivia, 25, adds: “The people of this city can be truly inspirational.”
