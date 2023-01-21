News you can trust since 1754
Simon Armitage shares lyrics to his band’s stunning Leeds 2023 song with The Yorkshire Post: Watch and read

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage is sharing the lyrics of the song specially created by his band for Leeds 2023 with The Yorkshire Post ahead of it becoming available on streaming sites from Monday. Chris Burn speaks to him.

By Chris Burn
2 minutes ago

One of the highlights of the tremendous opening ceremony for the Leeds 2023 year of culture was the debut performance of Awakening, a song created especially for the night by the band LYR featuring Poet Laureate and proud Yorkshireman Simon Armitage.

The lyrics and music have yet to be heard anywhere else yet but ahead of the song being released on Spotify and other streaming platforms from Monday, Armitage has shared the words he has created with The Yorkshire Post.

He says when Leeds 2023 organisers described their intentions for the opening ceremony, which was called The Awakening, it struck him that a musical contribution would be most suitable after initially being asked to write the script for the ‘sleeping giant’ which appeared over Headingley Stadium as part of the show.

    Simon Armitage performing at the Leeds 2023 opening ceremony
    Armitage is in LYR with singer-songwriter Richard Walters and multi-instrumentalist and producer Patrick Pearson. He says while the band has different ways of writing songs, on this occasion it was the lyrics that came first with the melody built around it.

    “They commissioned the track which was text-led. I wrote the lyric or poem or whatever you want to call it first and we built the song around it.

    "There are three of us in the band. We have built tracks in every direction, sometimes starting with the composition, sometimes starting with the melody. Those two things come from either Pat or from Richard.

    "We mostly start from the lyrics but it doesn’t have to be that way. On this occasion, I suppose I felt there was a message and it was important to start from the lyrics and build it that way.

    "The difference between writing a lyric and a poem is you know some of the heavy lifting is going to be done through chord changes and instrumentation and orchestration. You don’t have to put everything into the words.

    “What I was hoping to get across was emotion. I wanted to write something stirring and I wrote the lyric as a kind of an exhortation to the people of Leeds to say, ‘Come on, let’s go for this. This is an amazing place and let’s harness all these artistic energies’.

    “I knew with handing that over to Pat and Richard, they would provide something very moving and very soaring. We knew we didn’t want to write an anthem with a stomping chorus. We wanted something passionate but contemplative and emotional as well.”

    He says the performance was the largest audience the band had ever had and the crowd combined with the stage and set design made for a particularly memorable show.

    "Walking onto that stage was like walking out of the cargo door of a huge plane on an alien planet with red air everywhere and it turned out that the aliens were incredibly friendly.”

    While it was initially planned the performance of the song would be a total one-off, Armitage says making it more widely available is allowing Leeds 2023 organisers to point people towards it “as a song that encapsulates some of the ambitions and ideologies of Leeds for this year”.

    His other involvements in Leeds 2023 this year will include the running of a Young Laureate competition in autumn, as well as a laureate festival featuring poets from across the world.

    Awakening by Simon Armitage

    The days were wearing

    suits of rain,

    a big weekender

    had missed the train.

    Cats’ eyes and street signs

    were driving the car,

    red lights and speed traps

    policing the stars.

    Draw back the veil

    on a Leeds of the soul.

    Throw back the blind

    on a Leeds of the mind.

    Then a fat sun rolled

    down Merrion Way

    and a full moon bowled

    along Woodhouse Lane.

    And some inner spirit

    stood up in the blood

    like a giant of bricks….

    rising out of the mud.

    A giant of bricks

    climbing into the senses,

    working the gears

    of the nervous system.

    So wherever it stood

    I stood there too,

    and whatever it thought

    I reckoned was true,

    and wherever it looked

    I looked myself,

    and whatever it touched

    I touched as well.

    Till bollards were sculptures

    and pavements were books

    and trees were dancers

    and buildings were songs

    and taxis were stories

    and houses were scenes

    and work was an opera

    and shops were plays

    and trains were poems

    and car parks were films

    and the weather was drama

    and buses were toys

    and arcades were canyons

    and schools were games

    and windows were paintings

    and foxes were bears

    and footballs were breadfruits

    and breadfruits were globes

    and wagons were dragons

    and benches were thrones

    and gilded owls were owlsfor real

    and a second hand shoe wasa market stall

    and The Ivanhoe Clock wasa wake up call.

    A wake up call. A wake up call.

    Wake up, Leeds,

    you’ve got gold in your veins,

    you’ve got silver bones,

    you’ve got diamonds for brains,

    you’ve got neon souls.

    The inner ring road loopsthe loop,

    the outer ring road playshula hoop,

    the Corn Exchange isa spinning top,

    a pineapple grows inle Burmantoftes…..

    Chapeltown, Harehills, Bramley, Armley

    Holbeck’s a gallery, Seacroft’sa library.

    Open your eyes and a cityin slumber

    floats off down the Aire andthe Ouse and the Humber…

    Draw back the veil

    on a Leeds of the soul.

    Throw back the blind

    on a Leeds of the mind.

    Turn up the heat

    on a Leeds of the heart.

    Let Leeds off the leash

    in a Leeds of the dream.

    Leeds