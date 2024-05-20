Sound of Summer: Win tickets to acts including Placebo and Tom Odell in latest competition with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall
Artists visiting the Piece Hall in this period include Air, Tom Odell and Underworld.
Rounding out the list is AIR and Michael Kiwanuka.
Placebo was formed 30 years ago this year in 1994 by Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal.
Their song ‘Nancy Boy’ was a huge hit in 1997 and they have collaborated with many acts including David Bowie.
Michael Kiwinuka won the BBC Sound of 2012 after his debut album ‘Home Again’ was released to critical acclaim.
He has also been nominated for many awards including a Brit and Grammy.
For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.
This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.
