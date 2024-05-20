In the second competition of our summer partnership with The Piece Hall in Halifax in collaboration with TK Maxx, we are excited to offer the chance to win tickets to a host of shows including Placebo.

Artists visiting the Piece Hall in this period include Air, Tom Odell and Underworld.

Rounding out the list is AIR and Michael Kiwanuka.

Placebo was formed 30 years ago this year in 1994 by Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists visiting the Piece Hall in this period include Air, Tom Odell and Underworld.CREDIT: THE PIECE HALL

Their song ‘Nancy Boy’ was a huge hit in 1997 and they have collaborated with many acts including David Bowie.

Michael Kiwinuka won the BBC Sound of 2012 after his debut album ‘Home Again’ was released to critical acclaim.

He has also been nominated for many awards including a Brit and Grammy.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support our work with a subscription and you will have access to our full range of premium stories, exclusives and our brand new app on the Google and Apple stores for the best way to read our content with less adverts.

For all of our subscription offers, visit:

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions