Stereophonics at Leeds's First Direct Arena: Expected stage times, setlist and support acts for tonight's gig

The band last played in Leeds in January 2020 and are now heading back to Yorkshire as part of their tour to promote new album ‘Oochya!’

Oochya! is the band’s 12th studio album and was released on March 4, hitting the number one spot in the album charts upon release. It is the eighth number one album from the band who formed in 1992.

Who will be supporting Stereophonics on their UK tour?

The Stereophonics will perform in Leeds tonight.

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is tonight's support act.

When are the band due on stage?

Doors at the arena will open at 6am. Based on previous tour dates KT Tunstall is likely to take the stage at 7:30pm, with the Stereophonics due to start their set at around 8:45pm.

What songs are Stereophonics playing on their UK tour?

Frontman Kelly Jones.

The band have been playing a varied setlist each night but a core number of tracks have been performed.

At the band's last performance in Glasgow on Monday night they performed the following:

Do Ya Feel My Love

C'est la vie

I Wanna Get Lost With You

Hanging On Your Hinges

Geronimo

Maybe Tomorrow

Right Place Right Time

Fly Like an Eagle

All I Have Is You

Leave the Light On / Show Me How snippet

Superman

Traffic

A Thousand Trees

More Life in a Tramp's Vest

Billy Davey's Daughter

Mr Writer

Running Round My Brain

Mr and Mrs Smith

Have a Nice Day

Forever

Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover)

The Bartender and the Thief

Encore:

Just Looking

Make Friends With the Morning