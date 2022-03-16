Stormzy at Leeds's First Direct Arena: Expected stage times, setlist and support acts for tonight's gig

Very much a case of third time lucky, the Croydon artists will play Leeds as part of his twice postponed Heavy Is The Head tour.
The tour finally got underway in Cardiff last Sunday having been initially scheduled for September 2020 before Coronavirus restrictions and two sets of postponements pushed the tour back to March and April 2022.
Support comes from Rachael Anson, Stormzy’s sister with a DJ set.
So far in the tour, doors for the show have opened at 6:30pm with Rachael getting the music started from 7:30pm.
Her set has lasted around one hour before Stormzy takes the stage at 9:00pm. Curfew for the show is at 11:00pm.
Limited tickets are still available for the show at the official FD Arena website.
Based on the first couple of show, concert goers can expect the following setlist, largely drawn from his first two albums Gang Signs and Prayers and Heavy is the Head.
Big Michael
Audacity
Know Me From
Cold
Handsome
First Things First
Crown
Superheroes
Own It
Do Better
One Second
Cigarettes & Cush
Rachael’s Little Brother
Lessons
Rainfall
100 Bags
Clash
Big For Your Boots
Shut Up
Blinded By Your Grace, Part 2
Vossi Bop