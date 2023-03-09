Popular Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season - here is everything we know so far.

The first series of the show, which was created by The Duffer Brothers, was released in July 2016 and since then the show has attracted millions of viewers over the years. According to a YouGov survey, a fifth of UK Netflix subscribers watched the show in the first week of the second series, meaning that out of a total of 6.5 million UK Netflix subscribers, 1.3 million watched the show that season.

Its wildly positive reaction saw the huge success of young actors Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield). Leeds actor Charlie Heaton, who plays the role of Jonathan Byers, has also seen success in the industry, starring in films such as Marrowbone, The New Mutants, No Future and The Souvenir Part II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stranger Things Twitter account has announced that the production crew and actors will begin filming in July 2023 and that the last season will be split into volumes similar to the previous season.

Most Popular

Stranger Things cast and crew. (Pic credit: Presley Ann / Getty Images)

So far there has not been an exact date announced for the release of volume one of series five, but the first part of the last season is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad