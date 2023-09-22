All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Take That tour 2024: Here is where and when Take That will play in Yorkshire and when tickets go on sale

Take That have announced a huge UK stadium tour for 2024 including five Yorkshire dates.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:36 BST

The legendary boy band will play at Utilita Arena Sheffield on April 13 and 14, Leeds First Direct Arena on April 19 and 20, and Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on May 24.

Singer Olly Murs will be the support act for the Take That tour.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 29.

Take That have announced a new tour for 2024 including four Yorkshire datesTake That have announced a new tour for 2024 including four Yorkshire dates
Take That have announced a new tour for 2024 including four Yorkshire dates
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is delighted to be welcoming the chart-toppers back to his area.

    "Nights like this have a fantastic effect on the local economy, boosting superb businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels as well as top entertainment for music lovers,” he said.

    The pop group – consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - last hit the road four years ago for their Greatest Hits tour.

    The band performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.

    Related topics:Ben HouchenYorkshireTicketsLeeds First Direct ArenaMiddlesbrough