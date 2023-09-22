Take That tour 2024: Here is where and when Take That will play in Yorkshire and when tickets go on sale
The legendary boy band will play at Utilita Arena Sheffield on April 13 and 14, Leeds First Direct Arena on April 19 and 20, and Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on May 24.
Singer Olly Murs will be the support act for the Take That tour.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 29.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is delighted to be welcoming the chart-toppers back to his area.
"Nights like this have a fantastic effect on the local economy, boosting superb businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels as well as top entertainment for music lovers,” he said.
The pop group – consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - last hit the road four years ago for their Greatest Hits tour.
The band performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.