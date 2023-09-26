Taylor Swift: The Eras tour coming to cinemas across Yorkshire as fans rush for tickets

Taylor Swift: The Eras tour is coming to cinemas across Yorkshire – with fans rushing to buy tickets online.

AMC Theatres -the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world - today announced that TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film is going global.

On October 13, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play on big screens and with their big sound, expected in more than 100 countries around the world.

Fans in Yorkshire took to social media to share their excitement.

Tickets for international locations outside North America will go on sale for most participating locations beginning September 26.

Ticket prices will vary by country, AMC said.

The film is already scheduled to play in more than 4,000 movie theatres in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including of course in all AMC locations in the United States.

AMC Theatres announcement reads: “When the film was first announced on August 31, it took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history.

“With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film.