Taylor Swift tickets Eras Tour: Yorkshire music fans rage as resellers list codes to access sale for £350

Taylor Swift fans have been left in a rage today as the scramble for tickets resulted in some resellers listing the code to access sales for £350.

Taylor Swift has recently claimed her 10th number one album with her re-recorded version of her third studio album Speak Now.

The record, which peaked at number six when it was originally released in 2010, has outsold the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

The new Taylor’s Version has shifted more than 67,000 chart units in its first seven days while the 2010 release totalled 28,200 units in its opening week.

This means the US pop superstar has produced 10 chart-topping albums faster than any other female solo artist, with 10 years and eight months separating her first number one Red in 2012 and now.

Today, many fans took to Ticketmaster and competing sites hoping to get lucky and bag a ticket for the Eras tour, with three separate drops of tickets throughout the day for London and Edinburgh shows.

Hotel prices have skyrocketed for the dates of the shows.

However, Yorkshire music lovers were left angry as thousands missed out – before spotting tickets being listed on sites for hundreds of pounds.

Ebay user hask77 listed a pre-sale code – not the ticket, only the code for the chance to attempt to buy tickets – for £350.

At the time of writing, no bids had been made but users were tracking the auction.

Many fans took to social media to say they missed out on tickets.