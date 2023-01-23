News you can trust since 1754
The 1975 First Direct Arena Leeds: Fans warned not to queue outside venue as start times released

Fans of The 1975 have been given a strict warning not to queue outside the First Direct Arena in Leeds tonight ahead of their sold out show.

By Daniel Sheridan
20 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:10pm

The chart-topping band are due to play a huge show at the arena on Monday night.

However, a spokesperson for the arena has warned eager fans not to camp or queue outside the arena hours ahead of the show.

Any attempts to queue will not guarantee customers enter first, they added.

    The 1975 First Direct Arena Leeds: Fans warned not to queue outside venue as start times released cc James Hardisty
    In a social media statement, the spokesperson said: “We do not allow camping on our property and security staff will move you on.

    "We do not condone or support a queuing or numbered system.

    "Any attempt to queue in this way will not guarantee customers enter first.”

    Doors for the event are at 6pm with the show set to start at 7.30pm.

    At each of their last three arena shows, The 1975 has taken to the stage at 8.30pm – although this has not been confirmed for this evening.

