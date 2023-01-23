The 1975 First Direct Arena Leeds: Fans warned not to queue outside venue as start times released

The chart-topping band are due to play a huge show at the arena on Monday night.
However, a spokesperson for the arena has warned eager fans not to camp or queue outside the arena hours ahead of the show.
Any attempts to queue will not guarantee customers enter first, they added.
In a social media statement, the spokesperson said: “We do not allow camping on our property and security staff will move you on.
"We do not condone or support a queuing or numbered system.
"Any attempt to queue in this way will not guarantee customers enter first.”
Doors for the event are at 6pm with the show set to start at 7.30pm.
At each of their last three arena shows, The 1975 has taken to the stage at 8.30pm – although this has not been confirmed for this evening.