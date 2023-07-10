All Sections
A chart topping band has claimed they will replace Lewis Capaldi to headline Reading and Leeds Festival 2023.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy made the claim on stage during a set over the weekend.

At Transmt festival on Sunday, Healy revealed mid-performance the band will also be performing their 2013 self-titled debut album in its entirety.

The set would mark the 10th anniversary of the debut album.

Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS/Tom MaddickFestival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS/Tom Maddick
Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS/Tom Maddick
    Speaking on stage – in footage captured by attendees – Healy said: ““So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album, The 1975 will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi.

    "If you’ve got tickets, good for you. If you haven’t, go and get them. We’ll see you there.”

    Lewis Capaldi recently announced a hiatus due to health problems – cancelling all upcoming shows.

    Following Capaldi’s announcement, Reading and Leeds organisers said: “We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery.

    “We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned.”

