The Carpenters Story – Goodbye To Love Tour heads to Scarborough Spa

Don’t miss The Carpenters Story – Goodbye To Love Tour, coming to Scarborough Spa Theatre in June

Go on a musical journey through the glittering career of pop’s most famous brother and sister duo.

The highly-acclaimed production continues to captivate audiences across the UK with its spectacular celebration of the classic songbook that made The Carpenters a legend in the world of popular music, selling more than 100 million albums and singles.

The new show for 2022 once again features the outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley, with musical director Phil Aldridge leading The Carpenters Story Orchestra as they re-create Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements.

Featuring all of the Carpenters hit songs including Close To You, Top of the World, We’ve Only Just Begun, Rainy Days & Mondays, Goodbye to Love and many more.