‘The King of Romance’ Engelbert Humperdinck still wooing audiences at 87

Born with the slightly more mundane moniker Arnold George Dorsey in 1936 in Madras, India, where his father was stationed with the British Army, he credits his mother’s side of the family with giving him his singing voice.

After some success in Europe in the mid-1960s, the British singer exploded in popularity with his 1967 cover of Release Me. The song, which arguably remains his best known, reached number one in the UK – beating the Beatles’ double A-side single Penny Lane/Strawberry Fields Forever – and broke into the top 10 across the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humperdinck’s catalogue of saccharine love songs – including The Last Waltz, Spanish Eyes and Quando Quando Quando – later earned him the nickname “the King of Romance”. Throughout his career, the veteran entertainer has sold more than 140 million records globally.

Engelbert Humperdinck and Emin on stage. Credit: Emin.

“I’ve had some great songs that have been around the world,” Humperdinck tells me as he reflects on his career while sat in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton on Park Lane, a fitting location for the artist.

“For instance, The Last Waltz has played in every dancehall around the world and to think that my music has put people together, they’ve met and gone out together and dated and married to my music, I feel very flattered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having performed for royalty and heads of state, received Grammy nominations, and been honoured with stars on both the Hollywood and Las Vegas Walks of Fame, there are many career highlights for the singer to choose from. But his televised performance at the London Palladium in 1967 is the one that stands out.

“My first single (Release Me) didn’t take off for three months until I played the London Palladium,” the 87-year-old recalls.

“Once I played that magical theatre, the very next day it was selling 80,000, 90,000 to 100,000 a day.

“And it stopped the Beatles from having their number one.”

He also earned himself a new group of fans after he represented the UK at Eurovision in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the track Love Will Set You Free, where he finished second last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He met Baku-born singer Emin, who was the half-time guest performer and n unexpected friendship was formed, culminating in a newly released single.

The track is a rendition of Help Me Make It Through The Night, a country ballad original composed and released by US singer Kris Kristofferson.

Humperdinck will be travelling through America and Australia on his The Last Waltz’ Farewell Tour this year before he returns to play shows in the UK.