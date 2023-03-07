Second albums are notoriously difficult undertakings, as many bands who have come unstuck when trying to follow up a successful debut will tell you. For The Lathums, however, topping the UK charts with their first record, How Beautiful Life Can Be, seems to have only emboldened them.

The Lathums. Picture: Ewan Odgen

“It inspired us to keep going and take it as far as we possibly can,” says frontman Alex Moore, recalling that the best thing that came out of the Wigan group’s first tour after reaching number one was “the realisation that now our lives are travelling around different countries with our friends making music and playing it to people – it was the first taste of what’s to come, really, for me and the lads”.

Their second album, From Nothing to a Little Bit More, hints at darker themes than its predecessor. In the background lay bereavement and the break-up of Moore’s first serious relationship. The 23-year-old singer says articulating his feelings about such events came naturally. “It wasn’t like a conscious effort to bring it into the story,” he says. “I’m quite an emotional guy, so I think it kind of bled through of its own volition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore is, by his own admission, an introspective character – quipping “I’m quite into the dark side of things, which probably isn’t a very good thing now that I’ve said it” – and finds he can identify with “any kind of creative person who is writing about things that they’re truly passionate about”, explaining: “You can see a little bit of yourself in them, even if you don’t know them personally.”

Most Popular

Although reluctant to discuss the departure of bassist Johnny Cunliffe last year, Moore does say he and guitarist Scott Concepcion and drummer Ryan Durrans are closer than ever. “We’ve lived together pretty much 24/7 for the past four years, it’s music and how emotional we are that binds us,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album was produced by industry veteran Jim Abbiss, but Moore is keen to credit the role of their former college teacher John Kettle in preparing the songs. “We hold John Kettle in the highest regard,” he says. “In the very beginning stages we had no experience, it was just raw passion and what ability we had at the time, he saw that.

“He’s an amazing musician himself and he guided us and gave us advice. I truly believe he had such a massive impact on the musicians we are today, and even now, we’re always in the studio with John. He listens to us and understands us, it helps the process so much.”

Brandon Flowers of The Killers also became something of a mentor when The Lathums toured with the US superstars, inviting Moore to sing with him. “They were all so welcoming and me and the lads were just on a different planet at that point, it was just adrenaline, adrenaline, adrenaline,” he remembers. “Everybody was in such a good mood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month the band are on a UK tour, they’re also due to play at Live At Leeds in the Park and in June play their biggest headline gig to date, at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester. Moore says: “It wasn’t long ago that very kindly Snow Patrol had us on as support there, seeing all those people there was like, ‘Wow, this is absolutely amazing’. People had come from all over the place to see Snow Patrol. Now we get to do that, it’s such a good feeling, we’re so excited for it.”