The Reytons set up shop at Meadowhall to sell their album. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Just over 12 months since their second album, What’s Rock and Roll?, landed them the prestigious number one in the Official UK Charts, South Yorkshire indie four-piece The Reytons have just released their highly-anticipated third album Ballad of a Bystander.

Leading up to the album launch, the band had released a string of songs which had a more melodic, softer feel with the likes of Market Street, the emotive Nineteen Crimes and Listen. Fans thought the band had pivoted in a new direction until they released Adrenaline – a high-octane, riff-heavy number akin to the tracks that they are synonymous for. The rest of the album really packs a punch too – for me, their best yet!

Befitting of the band’s DIY moniker, for the second successive year, the band have acquired a shop in Meadowhall again for the week, kitted out like an art gallery – on-brand with their new album theme.

Fans queue to get their albums signed by The Reytons. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Fans flocked to the shop over the weekend, with the band announcing 500 daily meet-and-greet autograph sessions. The demand was such, that the tickets were all snapped up in a matter of minutes, prompting the band to add extra signing days.

Band manager Rich Goodwin said: “Two days ago we came in and did the store ourselves.” I don’t think you will find many number one artists doing that. We are going to have a battle on our hands. I think if we can beat them off it will show what sheer determination and hard work can do for you. We need the fanbase to come out in droves and support us, as they always do!”

The band face stiff competition against artists with more corporate clout and big marketing budgets – James Arthur and The Smile (Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s other band) – but The Reytons have a dedicated, loyal following who are determined to see the lads top the charts once again.