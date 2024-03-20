Jean Jacques Burnel and Baz Warne of The Stranglers.

Since playing their last full-scale UK tour in 2022, the group, led by bass guitarist Jean-Jacques Burnel, have turned their minds to how they would like to celebrate the milestone with their fans.

They have decided to embark on a short tour visiting some truly special venues to mark their golden anniversary.

Formed in 1974, The Stranglers’ uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s but their musicianship and menace transcended the genre. They created a unique sound and achieved over 25 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums, with their most recent release, Dark Matters, reaching number four, their highest UK chart position since the early 80s.

The band plan to make these milestone anniversary shows extra special with two sets featuring songs from the band’s inception through to the present, showcasing their unique 50-year career.

Guitarist Baz Warne, who has been in the band for the past 24 years, says they are in “fine fettle and raring to go” for the UK tour.

Adds Burnel: “We went to Australia for a tour last year and it went really well, every night was sold out.”

The two frontmen then tell me about what is planned for the anniversary tour shows.

The Stranglers. Picture: Hiroki Nishioka

“We’re playing two sets,” says Burnel. “One set will be the more arranged and longer pieces like Down In The Sewer and will be about an hour-and-a-half. The second set will be completely different.”

Warne says: “We’ve been rehearsing. We diligently put the hours in. There’s an awful lot of songs to choose from and we make sure the set list is interesting.

“We have enjoyed playing songs we’ve never done before, it’s always a challenge. There will be no special guests this time, it’ll be two and a half hours of The Stranglers. As there will be quite a few who are not die-hard fans of the band, there will also be the hits. After all, it’s a celebratory tour!”

Burnel says that he never imagined that the band would last this long. “No one imagines that, especially in those days. Half a century later and we’re still rocking it.”

As for highlights, he says: “There are loads. One of the early ones was playing with AC/DC and The Who at Wembley; we’d been written off and then Golden Brown was a world-wide hit.

“More recently, charting so high with Dark Matters. We had world-wide good reviews, and it was our highest chart position for 35 years. It sort of bucks the trend because once you’ve peaked, that’s it. But we proved that that’s not necessarily the case.”

Warne too has some special moments. “The day I joined is a memory I’ll never forget. I went down to London to see the band and I had to borrow the fare off a mate and at the end of the day I heard those words ‘Baz, do you want to join The Stranglers?’ Then my first gig was in Kosovo.

“The one gig I’ll aways remember was Glastonbury, after Michael Eavis swore never to have The Stranglers on. Eighty thousand people turned out. We played a greatest hits set and it was absolutely magnificent.”

Warne also has a special word for the new keyboard player Toby Hounsham, who recently had to fill the shoes of the late Dave Greenfield. “Toby has breathed new life in the band. He really got emotional when he got the love from the fans and he has slotted in nicely. He’s absolutely nuts.”

And there might also be a new album in the future, as Warne says. “There’s always a possibility of a new album. You walk around with your ideas in your pocket. My mobile phone is bursting with ideas.”

Burnel agrees. “I’ve got over 400 ideas and I’m not intending to release another solo album. I’m concentrating on The Stranglers.”