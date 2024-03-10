The 35-year-old from Manchester said he was "really gutted" to not be taking part in the touring play, directed by Gaynor Faye, based on the BBC One drama of the same name.

On his Instagram story, George said: "Hey everyone. Really gutted but for personal reasons I won't be taking part in The Syndicate. It's gonna be an amazing show and I wish Gaynor and all the cast all the luck in the world.

"I'll be there to cheer you all on once I'm feeling better!"

Max George performed at Meadowhall Lights Switch On in 2018. Photo by Steve Ellis.

George was set to play supermarket assistant Jamie in the stage play, written by Kay Mellor, but the late scriptwriter's grandson Oliver Anthony has now replaced the singer, who is unable to perform "due to unforeseen medical reasons".

Leeds-born writer Mellor, who wrote other hit shows including ITV's Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and Fat Friends, died in May 2022. The Syndicate marks the directorial debut of her daughter, Faye, who will also act in the play.

Emmerdale's Samantha Giles and Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent also star in the comedy that follows five supermarket employees as their lottery syndicate numbers come in while their jobs are under threat.

The first series of The Syndicate aired on the BBC in 2012 and starred Gavin And Stacey's Joanna Page and Harry Potter stars Timothy Spall and Matthew Lewis.

The fourth and final series was broadcast in 2021 and had a cast that included Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey and former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

George found fame with British boyband The Wanted, known for hit songs All Time Low and Glad You Came, and was in US musical series Glee and his band's reality series The Wanted Life.