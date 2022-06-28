The two Yorkshire museums shortlisted in the Family Friendly Museum Awards

Launched by charity Kids in Museums, the Family Friendly Museum Award 2022 recognises the work that has been delivered by frontline museum staff and celebrates the imagination and innovation demonstrated by the sector.

The award is the only one in the UK to be judged by families, with hundreds of people from across the country nominating their favourites.

Throughout April and May, families across the country voted for their favourite heritage attraction on the Kids in Museums website.

Two museums in Yorkshire have been shortlisted for an award that recognises family-friendly institutions.

A panel of museum experts, children and young people then whittled down nominations to the 16-strong shortlist.

The National Emergency Services Museum in Sheffield and the Experience Barnsley Museum and Discovery Centre, in Barnsley, earned a place on the shortlist.

Other museums shortlisted include the National Maritime Museum in London, Discovery Museum in Newcastle Upon Tyne, The Story Museum in Oxford, and the The Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent, among others.

Philip Mould OBE, Kids in Museums President, said: “We all know our wonderful museums here in the UK provide memorable and immersive learning experiences and time for connection with family members.

"Here at Kids in Museums we think it has never been more important to celebrate this. More than just dynamic learning, this shortlist demonstrates the unbridled delight and joy that our

museums can unlock in children and families.

"They can be the foundations for families to connect to the world around them.”

Philip added: “We also want to offer a platform to the museums who are working so hard to make their buildings truly accessible and feel inclusive to everyone.

"These museums are always here for us to help entertain and inspire children and families.

"With the long summer holidays just around the corner, our museum sector could really could be a priceless asset for parents right around the country.”

Throughout the holidays, undercover family judges will visit the other shortlisted museums and judge them on how well they meet the Kids in Museums Manifesto.

Their experiences will decide a winner for each award category and an overall winner, the Family Friendly Museum of the year 2022.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in October.