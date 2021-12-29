These are the best Yorkshire literary locations that you can visit

Here are the best buildings, towns and sites of interest with a literary connection that you can still visit today.
Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1911 children's novel The Secret Garden is set in the North York Moors. A new adaptation starring Julie Walters and Colin Firth has been filmed at Helmsley Walled Garden and Duncombe Park.
The Yorkshire vet's memoirs are still widely read around the world, and his former surgery, Skeldale House at 23 Kirkgate in Thirsk, is now a museum dedicated to his work.
The hotel, then known as the Harrogate Hydro, played a bizarre role in the disappearance of the famous crime writer in 1926. Christie was missing for 11 days, sparking a major search, before one of the hotel's musicians recognised her as a guest.
This secluded woodland dell can be found in Meanwood Park, near Weetwood in Leeds. Built as the gardens of a Victorian villa, the 'fairy glade' was a favourite walk for Tolkien when he taught at the University of Leeds in the 1920s.