"They couldn't have done more": Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023 attendees praise organisers as event cancelled

Many attendees of Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023 are arriving home after being helped from the site by tractors – with hundreds taking to social media to heap praise on organisers for their help after extreme weather forced the event to be cancelled.

Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023 was cancelled for the duration of the weekend on Saturday afternoon – with tractors helping to shift hundreds of people off site.

Organisers Outdoor Shows Ltd posted a further update on Saturday afternoon after earlier announcing the show would not run on Saturday.

WHAT DID ORGANISERS SAY?

Whitby Steam Rally Friday

From 1.30pm on Saturday, organisers helped get public campers offsite who wished to leave.

The update said: “Public campers have the option to leave today, tomorrow or Monday and will be assisted by our team and on-site tractor support.

"There will also be tractor support Sunday and Monday.

"Once we have assisted the public campers who wish to leave we will move to other sections of the show who will be informed by their section heads.

“For those wishing to stay this evening the bar marquee will be open and the band will go ahead this evening as planned.”

However, in a later update, organisers said the bar would not be open.

"After the most recent site inspection unfortunately the bar marquee is having to be taken down due to the high winds and ground conditions”, they said.

"Unfortunately this means our planned entertainment cannot take place this evening.

The update concluded: “Please rest assured we are doing everything we can in the extremely challenging weather conditions to ensure the safety of everyone onsite.

“Please also check your journey home before leaving as many routes out of Whitby are currently closed or experiencing localised flooding.”

SOCIAL MEDIA RESPONSE

On Sunday morning, attendees took to Facebook to share their disappointment at the cancellation.

However, many took the time to praise Outdoor Shows Ltd for all their work in rescuing people from the site.

Tina Pool said: “Big shout out to these tractor lads who have worked constantly pulling people in, then today all day pulling people out.

"Hope someone's treating them to fish and chips later.”

Emma Louise Creighton was another to share her experience: “Massive thank you to the event organisers and everyone that helped.

“This year wasn't an easy one right off the bat with the bad weather, but everyone stayed optimistic and tried their best in a bad situation.

"The weather can't be helped and it's completely out of anyone's control.

“Roll on next year! Hopefully it'll be like every other year.”

Diane Watson said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all involved with the show. Under the circumstances that did everything they possibly could.”

Elsewhere, car park stewards, bar staff and food stall holders were all commended for all of their help.

WEATHER

The extreme weather hit many areas of Yorkshire on Saturday.