Singer Tom Grennan will perform a headline show on the Yorkshire Coast this summer, as the latest Scarborough Open Air Theatre act is confirmed.

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star will play at the country’s largest purpose-built outdoor concert arena on Friday July 7.

Tom said: “It’s going to be an amazing night in Scarborough. It’s a stunning venue – so let’s fill it and have a night to remember!

“Yorkshire crowds absolutely love a party, and the shows I’ve played there have been so special. I’ve no doubt this show is going to be something else!”

This year sees Grennan release a new studio album – What Ifs & Maybes on June 9 – and his first headline UK arena tour, which now includes a date in Scarborough.

The popular singer had a defining year in 2022 with four UK Top 10 singles, including two of his platinum-selling tracks Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side in the top three most played songs of the year – both from his breakthrough UK number one album, Evering Road.

“It’s is all about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what's going to happen,” Tom Grennan said about his new album. “I'm not afraid to jump into the unknown – because it's exciting! It's about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose.

“I'm in a new creative space, and I know I'm finally the artist I want to be. I'm so buzzing for these 2023 shows – my biggest gigs to date. I can't wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone.”

Tom Grennan is the latest act to be announced for a show this summer in Scarborough, joining the likes of Sting and Pulp. (Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)

Grennan first found fame as a guest vocalist on electronic duo Chase & Status' 2016 track When It All Goes Wrong, which he then followed with three EPs – Release The Brakes, Something In The Water and Found What I've Been Looking For – catapulting him into the spotlight.

His live shows, which have included a sold-out headline tour of North America and two of Australia, Isle of Wight Festival’s main stage and a homecoming show to 15,000 fans at Bedford Park, will now join the likes of Sting, Blondie and Pulp at the Open Air Theatre this summer – with more acts to be announced.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “Tom Grennan is quite simply the man of the moment and a truly special talent.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Tom here to Scarborough and this special venue for what will be an incredible night on the Yorkshire Coast.”