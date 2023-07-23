Tramlines 2023: Fans in limbo as opening on Sunday delayed due to "work on site" amid huge rainfall

The opening of Tramlines 2023 for the third day of the festival has been delayed while staff “work on the site” – with heavy rainfall causing chaos for revellers.

Paul Heaton is due to headline the third day of the festival tonight.

However, on Sunday morning organisers released a statement which said: “Morning! Following the continued rain overnight, we are carrying out essential work on site which is likely to delay today's opening time.

“Please keep an eye on the Tramlines app and our social channels for updates.

"Thank you for your patience.”

More than two hours later, fans took to social media to ask for further updates.

Shortly after 1pm, organisers said: “Work is progressing well. We’ll update you again once the extra measures and weather forecast have been reviewed.”

It is not yet known when gates will open for the festival.

Video footage shared on social media show the park as a mud bath.

Many posted pictures soaked due to the heavy rainfall throughout the weekend.