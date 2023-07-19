As the long-running music festival descends upon Sheffield once again, event veteran Jon McClure talks about his latest ventures and previews the festival this weekend.

Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, performing at Tramlines festival in Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Founded in 2009, the Tramlines Festival started off with humble beginnings in Sheffield city centre, before moving to the north-west of the city to its current home, Hillsborough Park, where it has been, since 2018.

As an original curator of the festival, Reverend and The Makers frontman Jon McClure is no stranger to the intricacies of helping organise an event of such magnitude, he’s also been a mainstay performing on the stage, with the band and even as a soloist for the past 14 years.

“I should probably have a year off next year because I play it so often,” McClure jokes.

“I find it hard to say no when they ask me, because it’s always an amazing experience. I’m from that end of town, so that plays a part in the decision, but even getting out and about around the city for the fringe – there is something for everyone, it’s just wonderful,” he admits.

The band’s latest album, Heatwave in The Cold North, reached number six in the UK charts but McClure felt the album could have gone further, had the band ordered more vinyl copies of the album.

Despite the album not fairing as well as he would have liked, McClure is excited to perform some of the tracks this weekend.

“We are looking forward to celebrating it at Tramlines. It was the first place we played any of the new songs from Heatwave, so to be back there playing when people will know the songs, it will be really special,” McClure admits.

Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

McClure likes to keep himself busy and has many projects on the go. One recent project was a social art exhibition that he organised at Fagan’s pub in the city centre, where he invited people to write a retrospective letter to their 21-year-old self – inspired by a track from his latest album. He received hundreds of letters from across the globe, including letters from musicians Brian Eno, Mel C and even former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

McClure reveals that he has plenty of irons in the fire, “I am going to start writing a new album and looking at doing a one-off, special Sheffield gig of my own. I’ve never really done that big Sheffield thing and I want to do something of my own for all the fans.”

“I’m going to continue writing, producing and working with other artists. I’ve also got a novel that I want to finish writing too. Wheels of the industry are turning,” McClure declares.

