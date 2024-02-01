Wet Wet Wet, from left, Graeme Clark, Kevin Simm and Graeme Duffin. Picture: Dougie Souness

The ‘Best of Both Worlds’ tour sees the legendary bands play shows across the UK, performing their seminal songs from a combined treasure-trove of hits – with 36 Top 40 UK singles between them.

Both bands have carried on captivating fans all over the world for the past four decades and show no signs of slowing down.

Wet Wet Wet bass player Graeme Clark says: “This is a first for us, it’s our debut co-headline tour and we are super vibed about it. It’s always great to be on the road and this will be something special. We look forward to making new friends and maybe picking up a few new converts around the country.”

Lead singer Kevin Simm adds: “We’re really excited to be co-touring with Go West, they are great guys, and their hits speak for themselves. Being a vocalist, I have always greatly admired Peter Cox’s unique tone and soul so I’m looking forward to hearing it every night on the tour!”

Richard Drummie from Go West said: “Peter and I are really looking forward to getting out on the road with the Wet Wet Wet boys. It’s going to be a lot of fun for us and of course, the audience! The shows will be like a jukebox of each bands’ hits. That’s why we’ve called it ‘The Best of Both Worlds Tour’. Prestigious venues, great songs, two fabulous bands ... one great night out! See you all there.”

With an incredible catalogue of songs, Wet Wet Wet are a musical phenomenon who have become one of the most successful bands in British pop history.

The band have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK official singles and album charts for over 500 weeks. Their albums have been certified 20 times platinum in the UK alone whilst the band appeared on the BBC TV show Top Of The Pops 56 times, a record for a Scottish artist.

Having formed in 1982 after taking their name from a line in a Scritti Politti song, the band’s first single Wishing I Was Lucky was released in 1987. It quickly entered the charts, starting a phenomenal run of 27 Top 40 hits including three UK number ones – With A Little Help From My Friends (1988); Goodnight Girl (1991); and Love Is All Around (1994) – which spent 15 weeks at the top, a record for any UK artist that still stands.

The band’s debut album Popped in Souled Out (1987) also burst into the charts hitting the very top.

Since 2018, Wet Wet Wet have been fronted by Kevin Simm (winner of The Voice UK and former member of Liberty X) and they released their first album with Simm, The Journey, in 2021. Alongside Simm, the ever-present Graeme Clark (bass) and Graeme Duffin (guitar) front the full seven-piece band that have been headlining several festivals.

Go West’s Peter Cox and Richard Drummie first met in 1974. Their debut single, We Close Our Eyes was released in the spring of 1985. It reached number five in the UK charts and became a top 10 hit in the USA. This ‘overnight’ success was followed by three further UK top 10 hits – Call Me, Goodbye Girl and Don’t Look Down.

The album Go West sold two million copies worldwide and remained on the UK chart for 83 weeks, establishing them as one of the finest song-writing partnerships to emerge in the 80s. In 1986 they won the BRIT Award for ‘Best British Newcomer’.

They have enjoyed numerous chart singles worldwide, notably King Of Wishful Thinking, the opening song in the extremely successful film Pretty Woman. The film’s soundtrack has sold over 10 million copies.

Six albums and 20 million sales later, Go West are stronger than ever, entertaining audiences at huge festivals worldwide.

Catching up with Kevin Simm recently, he tells me that he hasn’t worked with co-headliners Go West before.

“We haven’t exactly worked together but we’ve done some festivals together,” he says. “They’re a great band and I’m looking forward to seeing them again.”

As for what we can expect to hear on the night, Simm says: “All the big hits, maybe a couple of songs off The Journey album and some surprises.

“What we strive to do is to give the people what they want, which are the hits. Playing new songs can be a bit risky.”

He admits to having a couple of favourite songs. “Yes, there are a couple, like Temptation and Angel Eyes because they get a great reaction.”

In conclusion, Simm says: “We are all really looking forward to the tour. We haven’t toured the UK since the pandemic. We’ve done some shows, but not a tour.

“Come along. It’s going to be a great show.”