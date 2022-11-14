British pop giants Madness have joined the line-up for Live At The Piece Hall 2023.

The band bring their legendary live show to the historic Halifax venue on Friday, June 16.

"Madness truly are a shining example of enduring and iconic British pop music and I can’t wait to welcome them to our iconic courtyard.,” said Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust.

Photo by Cuffe and Taylor/Piece Hall Trust

“This is going to be a such a high-energy, feel-good gig and with so many hits to choose from I’m predicting a crazy amount of fun!”

Madness – Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham "Suggs" McPherson (vocals), Daniel Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass) – have played to millions of fans over the last four decades.

Formed in Camden, they have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles, including the timeless ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Wings Of A Dove’ and ‘Baggy Trousers’, together with 10 Top 10 albums.

Their 11th studio album – 2016’s critically acclaimed ‘Can't Touch Us Now’, featuring the hit single ‘Mr Apples’, instantly went Top 5 on its release.

Madness are coming to Halifax

Madness famously performed on the top of Buckingham Palace and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Last year saw the release of a three-part original docu-series ‘Before We Was We: Madness by Madness’, how six unlikely lads – a rag tag of self-proclaimed ‘hoolies and urchins’ – became one of the most successful British pop bands of all time, chronicling the band members individual stories up to the start of their meteoric rise in 1979.

Madness join music legend Sting, Grammy Award winners The War On Drugs and chart-topping indie folk band The Lumineers among the first headliners announced for Live At The Piece Hall 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk