Calderdale’s own Embrace are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘The Good Will Out’ with a massive homecoming show.

The Piece Hall in Halifax will host the indie superstars, who hail from Bailiff Bridge, on Saturday, July 1 as part of next summer’s Live at The Piece Hall.

Special guests Starsailor and Ellur will open the show at the historic venue’s iconic open-air courtyard in front of an anticipated 5,000 capacity crowd.

Released in 1998, ‘The Good Will Out’ became one of the fastest-selling debut albums by a British artist, certified Gold on day of release and entering the UK album chart at Number 1.

The album spawned three Top 10 singles – ‘All You Good Good People’, ‘Come Back To What You Know’ and ‘My Weakness Is None Of Your Business’, together with two other Top 40 hits - ‘One Big Family’ and ‘Fireworks’.

Embrace will be playing the album in full at The Piece Hall on July 1, together with many other hits from their back catalogue.

Halifax-born Embrace frontman Danny McNamara said: “It’s great to be playing our home town.

"Last time we played at The Piece Hall was one of the most amazing nights of my life.

"To be asked to come back and play there again and to have the amazing Starsailor and Ellur as support is going to be epic.”

Formed in 1990 in Bailiff Bridge, Embrace have scored three Number 1 albums and six Top 10 singles in their career to date, selling more than two million albums in the process.

The band's eighth album ‘How to Be a Person Like Other People’ was released in August. Featuring the singles ‘The Terms of My Surrender’, ‘We Are It’ and ‘Death Is Not the End’, it became their eighth consecutive studio album to chart in the UK Top 10.

Meantime, Starsailor burst onto the scene in 2001 when their single ‘Fever’ earned them the title of “Britain's best new band”.

The Lancashire group then delivered their debut album ‘Love Is Here’, which included the smash hit singles ‘Good Souls’ and ‘Alcoholic’.

They followed it with hits including ‘Silence is Easy’, ‘On the Outside’, ‘All the Plans’ and 2017's ‘All This Life’.

Halifax’s very own purveyor of indie pop Ellur will open the show. The acclaimed 21-year-old recently released her new single ‘Now I’m Alone’.

She delivered impressive sets at Live at Leeds and SWN Festival, and has supported Embrace previously.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “The Piece Hall has a very special connection with this hometown band. They first played here in 2019 and it was really something.

“I’m honoured that we’ll be welcoming back our homecoming kings to help them celebrate 25 years since the release of their iconic debut album The Good Will Out.

“With so much love in the area for these local legends, the requests to have them back were many and I know there’ll be some truly beautiful moments once again at this show.

“And with not one but two special guests joining them, Starsailor and rising star Ellur, this show is going to be stellar.”

