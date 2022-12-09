Halifax is in for a party when the latest acts announced for Live at The Piece Hall arrive in town.

The legendary Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing will join forced for an incredible show at the iconic venue on Saturday, June 24.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Get ready to be lost in music and don’t stop till you get enough – with some absolute legends performing here at The Piece Hall.

"The bill gets bigger and bigger and we are going to have some fun in 2023!”

The Jacksons have sold more than 200 million records, including the worldwide smash hits ‘I Want You Back’, ‘ABC’, ‘The Love You Save’ and ‘I'll Be There’.

Signing their first record deal in 1967, the family group – with the late Michael Jackson – made history in 1970 as the first recording act whose first four singles reached Number One on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Following the group’s massive success in the 1970s, they spent the 1980s and 90s concentrating on successful solo careers. They reformed for a series of concerts in 2001 and have packed theatres and arenas around the world ever since.

Sister Sledge are one of the most iconic female bands and are responsible for some of the biggest dance anthems of all time such as ‘Lost in Music’, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ and ‘Thinking of You’.

Hailing from Philadelphia, sisters Debbie, Joni, Kathy and Kim became household names and a symbol of unity with their 1979 world-wide hit and iconic album ‘We are Family’.

Following the death of Joni in 2017, Sister Sledge’s legacy is now evolving as their extraordinary adult children take centre stage.

Formed in 1972, The Real Thing are universally known for their timeless hits ‘You To Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’, as well as their ground-breaking 1977 song, ‘Children of the Ghetto’.

The three bands join James, Embrace, Madness, Sting, Rag’n’Bone Man, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the Live at The Piece Hall headliners – with many more artists still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 16 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk .

For more information about shows at The Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .