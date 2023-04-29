Whitby Goth Weekend: Best photographs from the second day of the world famous event

A seaside town in Yorkshire has welcomed the return of a world-famous goth festival.

Thousands have arrived at Whitby Goth Weekend, ready to celebrate the sub culture in their elaborate outfits and striking makeup.

Billed as “one of the world’s premier goth events”, it brings people together twice a year to enjoy live music, socialise and shop.

The Whitby Goth Weekend was started in 1994 by Jo Hampshire, who arranged for 40 goth-loving pen pals to meet at the Elsinore Pub.

It is believed that Whitby was chosen because it provided a key source of inspiration for Bram Stoker when he wrote the gothic novel, Dracula, in the 1890s.

The festival used to be held just once a year until it became a twice-yearly event in 1997, taking place in April and October.

The Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival also returned to Whitby this weekend, for the first time in four years.

The line-up includes headline sets from Bradford band New Model Army and Cold Cave.

Here are some of the best photographs from the second day of Whitby Goth Weekend.

1 . Participants in costume attend the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, on the north-east coast of England, on April 29, 2023. Thousands have descended on the seaside town for the goth festival, in their elaborate outfits and striking makeup.

2 . Participants in costume pose for a photo while attending the biannual Whitby Goth Weekend.

3 . Participants in costume attend the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, on the north-east coast of England, on April 29, 2023. A couple stop for a drink during Whitby Goth Weekend

4 . Participants in costume attend the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, on the north-east coast of England, on April 29, 2023.