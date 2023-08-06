All Sections
Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023 cancelled as fans praise tractor drivers for helping to move them off site

Whitby Traction Engine Rally 2023 was cancelled for the duration of the weekend on Saturday afternoon – with tractors helping to shift hundreds of people off site.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST

Organisers Outdoor Shows Ltd posted a further update on Saturday afternoon after earlier announcing the show would not run on Saturday.

From 1.30pm on Saturday, organisers helped get public campers offsite who wished to leave.

The update said: “Public campers have the option to leave today, tomorrow or Monday and will be assisted by our team and on-site tractor support.

Friday Pic: Tony JohnsonFriday Pic: Tony Johnson
Friday Pic: Tony Johnson

"There will also be tractor support Sunday and Monday.

"Once we have assisted the public campers who wish to leave we will move to other sections of the show who will be informed by their section heads.

“For those wishing to stay this evening the bar marquee will be open and the band will go ahead this evening as planned.”

However, in a later update, organisers said the bar would not be open.

"After the most recent site inspection unfortunately the bar marquee is having to be taken down due to the high winds and ground conditions”, they said.

"Unfortunately this means our planned entertainment cannot take place this evening.

The update concluded: “Please rest assured we are doing everything we can in the extremely challenging weather conditions to ensure the safety of everyone onsite.

“Please also check your journey home before leaving as many routes out of Whitby are currently closed or experiencing localised flooding.”

