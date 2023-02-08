Photographer Helen Booth likes to push boundaries when she takes boudoir pictures of her clients - and some of her most striking images are on show in Wetherby.

Empowering Her is an exhibition at Wetherby Framers and Gallery celebrating the bodies of women of all ages, from 20-somethings to 70-somethings, many clients of Helen’s Masque Photography studio.

She said: “Encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone, honour their bodies and embrace how beautiful they are while in their lingerie might sound crazy, but is why it has such an impact on the women I photograph.

“Every woman has their own personal reason for coming, but one of the common motivations is to boost confidence and see themselves in a new light. It's an act of self-love, which enables women to feel comfortable in their own skin, having a ripple effect on all those around them.

Rachel Peru, captured by Helen Booth for Masque Photography's Empowering Her exhibition in Wetherby.

“Some clients create gorgeous albums to surprise their fiance with on their wedding day or to gift their partners on their birthday or anniversary. Some come to celebrate starting afresh after a relationship has ended and it’s all about them. For others it's about prioritising themselves, celebrating a milestone or re-connecting with what it feels like to be a woman. Some women are bought the experience by their partners and are always totally surprised by how much they enjoy it. The exhibition has examples of them all.”

Silver curve model and body positive activist Rachel Peru, who features in the exhibition, said: “It’s fabulous to see women celebrating their unique bodies and finding confidence through the eyes of the lens. Helen’s photography empowers women to feel confident in their own skin.”

Gallery owner Russell Smith, commissioned the exhibition after seeing Helen’s work for the first time after opening his framing company in Wetherby last year, said: “Being a father of three daughters, who have grown up in the world of social media, it’s great to work with an artist who specialises in photographing real women, living real lives uninfluenced by the negative impact of social media and a need to be size zero.”

The exhibition is free and all works of art are available to buy. See Masque Photography on Facebook or @masque_photography on instagram.

Rachel Peru, by Helen Booth of Masque Photography in Wetherby.

Masque Photography is also hosting a body confidence workshop in collaboration with Rachel Peru on Monday, February 20, a day of interactive activities and time to explore how women really feel about our bodies and how they can change their mindset, plus an empowering individual photo session with Helen Booth, including one solo and onegroup image with the option to choose more from your proof sheet. There will also be a back-to-basics make-up masterclass with Alisabeth Collings on March 26.

Helen Booth of Masque Photography in Wetherby.