Carding Shed, IK Sport Classic, Washpit Mill, Green Lane, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. The business has two-sides with owners Ian Kellett, running the classic car restoration business, and his wife Nicola, in charge of themed cafe catering business. Picture: James Hardisty

Mr Hardisty is one of just three shortlisted candidates in the Business Photographer of the Year category in next month’s UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards.

He is up against the Press Association’s Danny Lawson and the Daily Telegraph’s Jeff Gilbert in the category, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in London on October 17.

Hundreds of entries were put before a panel of judges led by former Sunday Times Picture Editor Ray Wells.

Lost Earth Adventures, a company that arranges packed activities for cavers, climbers, bikers, paddlers, and ramblers all across the UK. Pictured Richard Goodey, from Lost Earth Adventures, admiring the amazing internal cave structure of the Valley Entrance which leads to the Kingsdale Master Cave near Ingleton in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. Picture: James Hardisty

Mr Hardisty is no stranger to awards ceremonies and last year was named as the British Press Photographers' Association (BPPA) Business Photographer of the Year in 2020. He is also a past winner of the regional category at the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards.

He said he was delighted to have been nominated again and was proud of all of the images he had entered this year.

Mr Hardisty said his striking image of the Arctic Corsair being cleaned in Hull had taken particular effort to pull off.

"It was a really difficult picture to do because it was in dry dock and the area behind it in was in shadow compared with the light above. There were two different exposures to balance out.

Lisa Bowerman, aka, Yorkshire Cavewoman, owner of Stump Cross Caverns, Greenhow Hill, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, is taking on a mammoth challenge, living underground for 105 hours to raise £200,000 to keep the lights on in the caverns.

"I had to put three different types of light around. It took a lot of doing and it wasn’t straight-forward.”

He said capturing the image he is aiming for is a great feeling.

"It is amazing and when you see it in print, you can think that was a good day's work.”

While the process of capturing a memorable photograph can be complicated, Mr Hardisty said he has a simple aim when he is working on a picture.

The Arctic Corsair, a deep-sea trawler, built in 1960, that was converted to a museum ship in 1999. Is temporarily berthed in dry dock at Dunston’s shipyard on William Wright Dock in Hull as she start her restoration project. Pictured Ken Knaggs, Water blaster and painter for Dunston's Ship Repairs Ltd based in Hull power washing the hull whilst she is in dry dock.

"It is something that has got to be eye-catching and that makes people stop and look.

"The five pictures I have put forward for this award are all completely different but have all got something in their own right to make them stand out.

"You go in knowing what you are trying to achieve and you know pretty instantly whether it has worked. Even in the raw form looking on the back of the camera, you know whether something should be a nice picture.”

Mr Hardisty said he considers his job as a Yorkshire Post photographer to be a true privilege.

World Gin Day on the 12th June 2021. A global celebration of all things gin. Pictured Oliver Medforth, 25, of Raisthorpe Manor Gins, at Wharram, near Malton, North Yorkshire, who will be celebrating this special day for their business.

"The beauty of our job is that the subjects are so different and you never know what you are going to get up to each day and who you are going to meet.

"It is a great county and there are a lot of fantastic people and businesses out there.

"We have a great team of photographers and I am just one of a set of us.”

He said it is a real honour to be nominated for this awards ceremony, going up against national competitors.

"These awards are the best of the best and you are judged by national picture editors. To be able to compete is a huge privilege.”