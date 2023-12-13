Yorkshire TikTok star joins Creator Universe for bid at Christmas No 1 to support Trussell Trust food banks
Lisa Dollan, aka Yorkshire Peach, is part of a collective of the biggest UK TikTok stars, called Creator Universe, who have come together and recorded a cover of the 1973 Wizard hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday”.
The race for Christmas number 1 begins on Friday (Dec 15) and this is the day Creator Universe’s single will be released and go up against the likes of Nala the Station Cat, Elton John and Ed Sheeran and even the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey.
Creator Universe’s song was produced by Jamie Sellers, the man behind the three most recent Christmas number 1 songs by LadBaby - Food Aid (2022), Sausage Rolls for Everyone (ft. Ed Sheeran and Elton John) (2021) and Don't Stop Me Eatin' (2020) – after they revealed, last month, they would bowing out of the race for the top spot this year.
As with LadBaby songs, Creator Universe all gathered at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios to record the potential hit song.
Creator Universe is made up on many TikTok stars including:
-
Jess and Norma
-
The Famileigh
-
Amy-Jo Simpson
-
Rosie McClelland
-
The Nursey Nurse
-
Ant Llewellyn-Harris
-
Lucy Edwards
-
Rossi D Woods
-
Phil Carr
-
Richard Franks
-
Clara Batten
-
Lee Chapman aka Peter Poppleton
-
Joshua Morris
-
OSHU
-
Ann Russell
-
Aman Sanghera
-
John Reynolds
-
Alex Dodman
-
Jamie Raines
-
Shaaba Lotun-Raines
-
Tommy Moore
-
Rob Colfer
-
Pia Blossom
-
Gavin Wren
-
Lafay Williams
-
Jess Asquith
-
Jake Scott
-
Choto Social
-
Liam Dixon
-
Alfie D Sajir
Also part of the super-group is the Georgia-born Yorkshire creator, Lisa Dollan, aka Yorkshire Peach – who’s videos often highlight the disparities that continue to astonish her after nine years in the UK.
Lisa said taking part in the group and supporting the Trussell Trust was a “no-brainer” after seeing the work the charity does to help people in need with food banks across the UK.
“I've witnessed first hand people in my local area struggling with the cost of living crisis, so supporting the Trussell Trust in their busiest winter ever was a no-brainer,” she said, “It's been really magical to see such a big group of friends in the industry rally together for such an important cause. The plan is to keep making music for good as Creator Universe into 2024.”
The 2023 Official Christmas Number 1 will be announced on Friday (Dec 22), with the full Christmas Top 40 being counted down on BBC Radio 1's The Official Chart.
