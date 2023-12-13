A Yorkshire TikTok star has teamed up with fellow UK creators in a bid to get Christmas number 1 to raise money for the Trussell Trust.

Lisa Dollan, aka Yorkshire Peach, is part of a collective of the biggest UK TikTok stars, called Creator Universe, who have come together and recorded a cover of the 1973 Wizard hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday”.

The race for Christmas number 1 begins on Friday (Dec 15) and this is the day Creator Universe’s single will be released and go up against the likes of Nala the Station Cat, Elton John and Ed Sheeran and even the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creator Universe’s song was produced by Jamie Sellers, the man behind the three most recent Christmas number 1 songs by LadBaby - Food Aid (2022), Sausage Rolls for Everyone (ft. Ed Sheeran and Elton John) (2021) and Don't Stop Me Eatin' (2020) – after they revealed, last month, they would bowing out of the race for the top spot this year.

Creator Universe recording "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday" at Abbey Road studios in London.

As with LadBaby songs, Creator Universe all gathered at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios to record the potential hit song.

Creator Universe is made up on many TikTok stars including:

Jess and Norma

The Famileigh

Amy-Jo Simpson

Rosie McClelland

The Nursey Nurse

Ant Llewellyn-Harris

Lucy Edwards

Rossi D Woods

Phil Carr

Richard Franks

Clara Batten

Lee Chapman aka Peter Poppleton

Joshua Morris

OSHU

Ann Russell

Aman Sanghera

John Reynolds

Alex Dodman

Jamie Raines

Shaaba Lotun-Raines

Tommy Moore

Rob Colfer

Pia Blossom

Gavin Wren

Lafay Williams

Jess Asquith

Jake Scott

Choto Social

Liam Dixon

Alfie D Sajir

Also part of the super-group is the Georgia-born Yorkshire creator, Lisa Dollan, aka Yorkshire Peach – who’s videos often highlight the disparities that continue to astonish her after nine years in the UK.

Creator Universe recording "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday" at Abbey Road studios in London.

Lisa said taking part in the group and supporting the Trussell Trust was a “no-brainer” after seeing the work the charity does to help people in need with food banks across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've witnessed first hand people in my local area struggling with the cost of living crisis, so supporting the Trussell Trust in their busiest winter ever was a no-brainer,” she said, “It's been really magical to see such a big group of friends in the industry rally together for such an important cause. The plan is to keep making music for good as Creator Universe into 2024.”