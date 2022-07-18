Yorkshire's Brassed On festival returns to Barnsley with appearances from Black Dyke Band and the Grimethorpe Colliery Band

The Brassed On festival returned to Yorkshire this weekend.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:00 am

It was part of Barnsley’s Big Weekend, which saw top road cycling action, Pride celebrations, Mayor’s Day and other free family-friend events taking place throughout the weekend in the town centre.

The famous Black Dyke Band, fresh from a performance at Glastonbury performed, as well as Barnsley’s own Grimethorpe Band who performed music from the film Brassed Off.

Members of the esteemed WFEL Fairey Band also took to the stage under their Acid Brass guise, while Bombay Baja, Europe’s leading Indian brass band, bought carnival grooves.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went down to Barnsley to take these fantastic shots.

1.

The Baghdaddies play outside Barnsley Town Hall playing for the Brassed On Barnsley Festival of Brass. Picture Tony Johnson.

2. The Baghdaddies

The Baghdaddies play outside Barnsley Town Hall.

3. WFEL Fairey Band

The WFEL Fairey Band on stage in Glass Works Square.

4. Great show

Crowds gathered around to watch the show.

