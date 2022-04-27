Young people in the Pocklington area have the chance to win £100 in a new photographic competition – find out more here

There’s a chance to win up to £100 in the Young People Count photographic competition.

Mr Barker was very proactive during the formation of YPC at Railway Street.

There are two age categories in the competition: junior entries for 11-13 years and senior entries for 14-18 and in each section there is £100, £50 and £25 to be won.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme of the photo competition is ‘Celebrate Your Area’.

People can submit three photographs ahead of the Tuesday, May 31 deadline.

A YPC spokesman said: “Images must be in landscape format only, in colour or black and white, and submitted as JPEG file attachments.

“Entries must contain the entrant’s name, home address, date of birth and contact telephone numbers.

“Entrants may be asked to provide a high-resolution version of their winning image for publication.

“Submitted images should not have been excessively edited, for example so as to create an entirely artificial scene.”

All entries must be emailed to the competition mailbox at [email protected] ahead of the deadline.

YPC is always looking to attract more volunteers to it’s Railway Street venue.

Thanks to the invaluable assistance of an energetic and committed body of volunteers, local 11-18 year olds are welcomed at YPC every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

A YPC spokesperson said: “Can you spare a couple of hours a week working with young people, share your skills or experience as part of a project or event, or be a reserve’ volunteer for us to approach should we require extra support?