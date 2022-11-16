Jane McDonald opens up on new love in emotional interview on ITV's Loose Women

Loose Women star and Yorkshire legend Jane McDonald has said she is ‘letting the light’ back into her life one day at a time after revealing she has found love again.

The 59-year-old appeared on the ITV show one year following her appearance in which she talked about losing fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Jane said: “I’m doing so much better. You realise just how important your family are and your friends are.”

The singer turned TV presenter said she “was a mess” during the first gigs she performed following Ed’s death. But Jane says she now has “more good days than bad.”

She said when you “lose a lot of love”, such as the death of her mother and Ed who she lived with consecutively, you feel you’re never going to feel whole until she has found “love in so many different ways.”

Jane has fallen in love with her niece Katy’s newborn son who has been named Ed in tribute to the late Eddie Rothe. She said it shows how much Ed meant to her family and she thanks family, friends and her fans for supporting her through.

Jane who lived with her mother until she was 45, recently revealed she had moved in with her best friend and former backing singer Sue Ravey to keep her company in her bungalow in Wakefield.

It was 71-year-old Sue who tours with her now as her PA and doing her hair and makeup, who told Jane at the end of a tour “I can’t do this anymore.”

Jane decided to take a break next year, which led to retirement rumours, she cleared these up however on Loose Women.

Jane said: “I’m going to slow down. I’ve just stepped back from touring for a couple of years. Sometimes you’ve got to step back to make way for great things to happen.”