Natalie herself will give a talk at the event, which takes place on Friday, November 11, 6-10pm, when there will be music, comedy and a pop-up fashion shop with clothes and accessories from high-end and designer brands, all at discounted prices.

Smart Works Leeds says there are still a few tickets left (link below), adding that this will be a great opportunity to celebrate its third birthday, and for guests to socialise and network with supporters, staff and clients who have found jobs thanks to the charity’s work. The Yorkshire business community has given generous support in the form of luxury raffle prizes.

Based at Mabgate Mills in the city, Smart Works Leeds helps unemployed women across Yorkshire by providing them with clothing, coaching and the confidence they need to succeed in job interviews. Many clients come from referral partners including organisations and charities for care leavers, refugees, the homeless, for survivors of addiction and domestic abuse, from the prison service and from the region’s job centres.

Natalie Anderson is ambassador for Smart Works Leeds. There is still a chance to buy tickets to see her at the party next week.

Natalie Anderson - best known for her roles in Emmerdale, The Royal and Hollyoaks and as a regular guest presenter on ITV Daytime - was appointed ambassador for Smart Works Leeds last month. She said: “Female empowerment and women’s health and wellbeing are topics that are incredibly important to me and are at the centre of the work I'm carrying out within my own business The Capsule.”

“I was raised by a young working mother whose sheer tenacity and drive to succeed inspired me into the workplace at a very young age. She taught me the importance of financial freedom and the impact it can have on a woman’s self worth and confidence. Smart Works aims to level the playing field so that all women have the tools they need to walk into an interview situation and succeed in obtaining a place in employment, which not only benefits the women themselves but their wider communities.”

The 3rd birthday party event will be held upstairs at Manahatta on Merrion Street in Leeds, where there will be buffet food with platters including vegetarian options, plus a glass of prosecco, and a bar.

Stand-up comedian Tegan Marlow will MC, and there will be music from Yorkshire singer-songwriters Alice Loftus and Abbey Peacock.

The Yorkshire business and retail community is supporting by providing raffle and silent auction prizes which include: Dinner for Two at Harvey Nichols; Versace and the Moschino fragrance hampers; Laser Genesis treatment at Face the Future Clinic (worth £150), online skin consultation with a Face the Future expert, plus bespoke bundle of skincare products; two tickets to the Strictly tour at First Direct Arena Leeds (donated by Azets Accountants); Bombay Gin & Champagne (donated by Time Finance); five £50 gift vouchers (donated by Campbell & Fletcher recruitment); a bundle of tote bag and fashion designs from Robin Gifts in Harrogate, and more to be announced.

There are still a few tickets available, costing £30 each, and there are tables of up to six if people would like to come as a group. Link for tickets here: https://lnkd.in/eGKynnKX