Yorkshire TV presenters Amy Garcia, Amanda Harper, Sally Simpson and Kerry Gosney were among the prominent faces from the worlds of TV, media, fashion and business who turned out in force to highlight the Smart Works Leeds charity’s work supporting unemployed women back into work through interview clothing and coaching. Social media influencers Rachel Peru and Emma Worthington also attended.

The Fashion as a Force for Good Awards celebrated Yorkshire fashion designers, influencers, stylists and retail outlets that strive to bring the kindness into fashion in Yorkshire. Retail team of the Year was John Lewis Personal Styling Team, award sponsored by Modosi; Emerging Designer of the Year was Sarah Thomspon of TOM-O, award sponsored by Design Tonic; Indie of the Year was Yorkshire-based Ukrainian fashion umbrella brand Nenya, sponsored by Rinew Legal; and Influencer of the Year was stylist Laura Fawcett, sponsored by XSem. Company of the Year was Burberry, sponsored by Haggerty Jaques; Event of the Year - Lean In Leeds, sponsored by Zeal; Supporter of the Year, Robyn Atkinson, sponsored by People Solutions; Magic Moment - Client Champions Nicola and Fran, sponsored by Thrive Law; Outstanding Contribution was Leeds Building Society.