New Year's Eve at The Wardrobe in Leeds 2023: Start time, line up and how to get tickets
The Wardrobe, a renowned venue synonymous with eclectic entertainment, is set to host a spectacular NYE event in 2023. The Leeds venue is hosting a New Year’s Eve dining event, a lineup of comedians and a DJ to see guests into 2024.
Start time and dining experience
Guests are invited to indulge in a three-course menu dining experience before the comedy unfolds. All tables for dinner must be booked in full, ensuring a complete and enjoyable dining experience. Each course offers three options for guests to choose from. For starters there’s confit duck spring rolls, mushroom and green lentil terrine, or a goat’s cheese crostini.
The main course offers a choice of, crispy buttermilk chicken, slow roast brisket of beef or risotto of roast pepper and squash. For dessert the options are Biscoff berry crumble tart, mango and passionfruit cheesecake or chocolate and orange tart.
Comedy line-up
Comedy for the evening kicks off at 7pm when Chris Washington, Andre Vincent, Nina Gilligan, and Hayley Ellis will each take to the stage.
Chris Washington was nominated for best newcomer in the 2017 lastminute.com Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his show Dream Big (Within Reason) and has made TV appearances on Live from the BBC, Mock the Week and, in October 2021, Richard Osman's House of Games.
Nina Gilligan is an award-winning comedian and will be leaving 2023 having won the Chortle Club Comedian 2023 and Northwest Comedian of the Year 2023.
Andre Vincent is a situational comic, known for his observations about health matters, including his experiences with diabetes, cancer and kidney surgery. Not just a comedian Andre is also a writer, actor and comedy historian.
Hayley Ellis is an upcoming comedian based in Manchester and a former regular contributor to XFM's breakfast show.
NYE Celebrations
The night doesn't end with comedy. As the clock inches closer to midnight, The Wardrobe's bar comes alive with NYE celebrations featuring a Brass Band and DJs starting at 10.30 pm.
How to Get Tickets
There are three kinds of tickets you can get for the evening, New Year’s Eve Dinner, Comedy, and NYE Celebrations tickets, New Year’s Eve Dinner and NYE Celebrations tickets and Comedy and NYE Celebrations tickets.
NYE Celebrations tickets and comedy and NYE Celebrations tickets are £27.50 and give the event-goer unreserved seats for the comedy portion of the evening and the DJ.
New Year’s Eve Dinner and NYE Celebrations tickets are £38.50 and have three dining times of 8.15pm, 8.45pm and 9.15pm.
The New Year’s Eve Dinner, Comedy, and NYE Celebrations tickets cost £60.50 and guests can choose between the three dining times of 5pm, 5.45pm and 6pm.
