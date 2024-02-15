See John Lewis Leeds and Bobbi Brown SS24 new trends at the Fashion and Fizz for Smart Works evening
John Lewis Leeds personal stylists and a team from Bobbi Brown are preparing to stage a Fashion and Fizz event with all proceeds going to Smart Works Leeds, the charity that provides high quality interview clothing and coaching to unemployed women across Yorkshire, helping them to feel confident, get the job and transform their life, family and communities.
The stylists and Bobbi Brown make-up artists will demonstrate key new spring/summer trends for work, play and special occasions, and will be on hand to answer style and beauty questions in their Q&A session and throughout the evening. Tickets cost £15 and you can buy them here at tickettailor.com/events/smartworksleeds.
It all takes place on Wednesday, March 6, 5pm until 7pm, on the First Floor at John Lewis Leeds at Victoria Gate.
Meanwhile, The White Company has teamed up with The Prince’s Trust for the Change A Girl’s Life campaign. There is a necklace, called A Tiny Kiss, designed by The White Company founder Chrissie Rucker using Swarovski crystals, which costs £49 with a £20 donation to CAGL.
