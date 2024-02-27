Radio presenter Liz Green’s fashion shop Cache La Boutique to stage catwalk shows with host Christine Talbot
Caché will stage the shows with the help of the Find Your Midlife Magic team, Bernadette Gledhill, Rachel Peru, Annie Stirk and host Christine Talbot, on Thursday, March 21, at the shop on Huddersfield Road in Elland.
Tickets (a lovely Mother’s Day treat, perhaps) are £10 including fizz and nibbles and a £15 gift voucher. There will be three shows on March 21 at 11.30am, 3.30pm and 6.30pm. There will also be a raffle with proceeds to Overgate Hospice in Elland. Tickets from: Cache La Boutique, call 01422 310609 or online at http://cacheboutique.co.uk
Liz says: “We premiere the summer collection as well as event and cruise wear,” adding that the experience of opening and running the shop has so far been “a joy”, meeting a diversity of women with interesting lives and lifestyles, and creating a new community of style seekers in her local area and further afield.
She says: “They know what they like and are happy to try different things. They know being here is about having space and a safe environment to play with outfits. I have clients who buy online from the USA and nationwide who have become virtual friends.”
