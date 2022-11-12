A new series is going behing the scenes at one of Yorkshire’s most famous stately homes to see how it copes with the changing seasons.

Castle Howard: Through The Seasons will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on November 12. The four-part series will look at how Castle Howard copes with the changing seasons and begins in Spring.

The trailer shows some stunning shots of the building, which it describes as one of Britain’s greatest national treasures, visitors taking a look around the home, and encourages viewers to follow the Howard family over an “eventful” year.

It says the family have to battle to keep its doors open, and also shows a glimpse of the struggles experienced through summer heat waves as well as freezing temperatures.

A statement posted on the Castle Howard Facebook page said: “A new four-part series following a year in the life at Castle Howard is starting on Saturday 12th Nov, 8pm on Channel 4 .

