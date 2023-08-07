Hebden Bridge has been taking a step back in time this weekend thanks to two big events.

The town has been hosting both a celebration of steampunks and Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, the vintage weekend saw hundreds of classic vehicles motor their way into Calder Holmes Park for people to enjoy.

They included Dougal – what is believed to be the only surviving spectacle-windowed road steam traction engine.

Yesterday (Saturday), there were scores of classic cars and motorcycles dating back to 1976, along with tractors, military vehicles, kit cars and non-fossil-fuelled vehicles.

Today, visitors have been able to enjoy a range of vehicles that are even older – all made before 1977 - as well as a variety of commercial, American and military vehicles.

There have also been stalls and entertainment in the park.

Meantime, Hebden Bridge Steampunk Weekend has meant crowds of people in incredible costumes have been spotted enjoying the town centre.

The annual event includes a steampunk market and musical and dance performances.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

