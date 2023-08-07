All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Jeanette and Alan Crabbe with Jake Metcalfe at Hebden Bridge Steampunk FestivalJeanette and Alan Crabbe with Jake Metcalfe at Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival
Jeanette and Alan Crabbe with Jake Metcalfe at Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival

All our photos as hundreds of vintage vehicles and scores of fabulously-dressed steampunks descend on Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge has been taking a step back in time this weekend thanks to two big events.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Aug 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST

The town has been hosting both a celebration of steampunks and Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, the vintage weekend saw hundreds of classic vehicles motor their way into Calder Holmes Park for people to enjoy.

They included Dougal – what is believed to be the only surviving spectacle-windowed road steam traction engine.

Yesterday (Saturday), there were scores of classic cars and motorcycles dating back to 1976, along with tractors, military vehicles, kit cars and non-fossil-fuelled vehicles.

Today, visitors have been able to enjoy a range of vehicles that are even older – all made before 1977 - as well as a variety of commercial, American and military vehicles.

There have also been stalls and entertainment in the park.

Meantime, Hebden Bridge Steampunk Weekend has meant crowds of people in incredible costumes have been spotted enjoying the town centre.

The annual event includes a steampunk market and musical and dance performances.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival

1. All our photos as hundreds of vintage vehicles and scores of fabulously-dressed steampunks descend on Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival

2. All our photos as hundreds of vintage vehicles and scores of fabulously-dressed steampunks descend on Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Vernon Suddaby and Dot White at Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival

3. All our photos as hundreds of vintage vehicles and scores of fabulously-dressed steampunks descend on Hebden Bridge

Vernon Suddaby and Dot White at Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival

4. All our photos as hundreds of vintage vehicles and scores of fabulously-dressed steampunks descend on Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Steampunk Festival Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Rotary ClubBruce FitzgeraldAmerican