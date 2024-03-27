Anne Lister Birthday Festival is back during the first week of April with a whole host of events and activities you can enjoy with the family to celebrate the birth of one of Yorkshire’s most popular historical figures - Anne Lister.

The festival runs from Monday, April 1 to Monday, April 8 and incorporates the Anne Lister Birthday Week (ALBW), the Anne Lister Society and Calderdale Council.

The week-long festival of events includes activities organised by many partners, bringing Anne’s story to life. Visitors will get the opportunity to walk in Anne’s footsteps, visiting her family home of Shibden Hall, including a rare chance to see the Library Tower, or participate in one of the many walks or talks taking place during the week.

General view of Shibden Hall. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Makers’ Market at Bankfield Museum will return where you can see some of the costumes from the TV series Gentleman Jack that follows Anne Lister’s life.

You can also take part in creative writing or craft workshops, take a bus tour of Halifax, or visit the incredible Halifax Town Hall. There is also an opportunity to drop into the Calderdale Archives search room to meet and chat to the archives team and see some of the collection, including Anne’s diaries in person.

Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2024 events in Halifax

Walk and Creative Writing Workshop

Ian Philp from the Friends group pictured by the grave of Ann Walker at Lightcliffe Tower. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Date: April 1 from 9.30am to 4.30pm

Location: Octagonal Church, Northgate, Heptonstall, HX7 7ND.

What’s on: In the morning visitors will join Sib as she leads a walk around the stunning Heptonstall, high on the hillside above Hebden Bridge to help inspire creative writing. The walk will have a literary focus towards Anne Lister, Sylvia Plath and the Bronte sisters. Join BAFTA and NTA-award winning screenwriter Caroline Mitchell for an afternoon of creative writing in the setting of Heptonstall’s iconic Octagonal Church.

Heritage Tour

Sculptures by Sophie Ryder at the Piece Hall, Halifax. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Date: April 1 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by one of The Piece Hall’s specialised heritage guides where you can explore the unique building and fascinating stories from Georgian Halifax to the present day.

Walking Tour: Halifax Murders, Sudden Deaths and Illegal Burials Walk

The Art of Making Historical Fashion a new exhibition at the Bankfield Museum, Halifax. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Date: April 1 from 7pm to 9.30pm

Location: Starting at Halifax Gibbet, Bedford Street North, Halifax, HX1 5DL.

What’s on: Scene is set to share the horrors of many violent deaths, on this Calderdale Heritage walk as David Glover guides you to various sites such as a Luddite ‘crime’ of 1812, to the location of an attempted murder by soldiers in Chartist times. Visitors will learn about the goldsmith arsonist, the slain newspaper compositor and the Christmas murder of 1908, the killing of a Tudor vicar and the early crimes of J.R.H Christie as well as illegal burials; a linear walk after dark.

Shibden Hall Tower Opening with Walker Pit Walk 1 and 2

Date: April 2 from 9am to 11am

Location: Library Tower at Shibden Hall, Lister's Road, Halifax, HX3 6XG.

What’s on: A rare and special opportunity to visit the Library Tower. The first part of the event will be a tour of the Shibden estate and the second will be a private entry into the hall, with exclusive and rare access to go up to the Library Tower that Anne Lister had designed before her ill-fated trip to Russia.

Archives Event

Date: April 2 from 10am to 4pm

Location: West Yorkshire Archive Service, Central Library and Archives, Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

What’s on: A display of archives in the search room where you can have a look at Anne’s original diaries and archival material.

Walking Tour: Hebble Trail Walk

Date: April 2 from 10.30am to 12pm

Location: Starting at Salterhebble Basin.

What’s on: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their first guided Hebble Trail Walk which will begin at Salterhebble Basin and follow the route of the old Halifax Branch Canal Walk the walk will take you towards Bailey Hall in Halifax Town Centre.

Walking Tour: Halifax Revealed Walking Tour

Date: April 2 from 11.30am to 1pm

Location: Will start and end at Discover Halifax, 10 Square Woolshops, Halifax, HX1 1RJ.

What’s on: An orientation around the town through the buildings and stories of its history - organised by Halifax Heritage Tours.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 2 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

What’s on: Guided tour by a Piece Hall heritage guide.

Walking Tour: Anne Lister’s Georgian Halifax

Date: April 2 from 2pm to 4pm

Location: Anne Lister Sculpture in The Piece Hall.

What’s on: With Halifax’s rich architectural heritage of buildings that date from the mid 1700s until the reign of Queen Victoria, there is so much to explore and learn. The Calderdale Heritage Walks walk with Ian Philp will take visitors through a hundred years of history to the most ordinary, and the grandest buildings of Georgian Halifax.

Guided Tour: Dean Clough Heritage Tour

Date: April 2 from 2pm to 4.30pm

Location: reception area at Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX.

What’s on: Join local historian David Glover for a deep dive into the captivating mill buildings which were once home to Crossley Carpets and hear all about how the Crossley family began operations in 1803 in a rented mill.

Talk: Was Anne Lister a pioneer feminist or ‘nothing but an old Tory Squire’?

Date: April 2 from 4pm to 5.30pm

Location: Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Join feminist historian and author Jill Liddington as she explores the question in the title for an interesting insight into Anne and Ann’s life at Shibden and beyond. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session and book signing.

Talk: Charlotte Furness

Date: April 2 from 6pm to 7.30pm

Location: Central Library, Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

What’s on: Charlotte Furness is a published author of women’s history and her latest book Unmarried Women of the Country Estate tells stories of four women: Elizabeth Isham, Anne Robinson, Rosalie Chichester and Calderdale’s very own Anne Lister, who although ‘married’ her partner Ann, was legally considered unmarried.

Community Event: Flower Laying and Community Singing

Date: April 3 from 9.30am to 10.30am

Location: The courtyard at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Join the Anne Lister community in laying flowers at the sculpture of Anne Lister and remember the woman on what would have been her 233rd birthday.

Walking Tour: Anne Lister: What she inherited, what she bequeathed

Date: April 3 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Location: Shibden Hall.

What’s on: A Calderdale Heritage Walk around the Shibden land and estate nearest the hall led by renowned feminist historian and author Jill Liddington. The short circular walk will conclude with an opportunity to buy refreshments and take part in a Q&A with Jill.

Archives Event: Bookbinding with West Yorkshire Archive Service

Date: April 3 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Location: West Yorkshire Archive Service, Central Library and Archives, Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

What’s on: Join the West Yorkshire Archive Service Conservation team who preserved the diaries of Anne Lister for a workshop learning how to make two of your own bound books.

Minster Tour: Anne Lister’s Minster Tour

Date: April 3 from 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Location: Halifax Minster.

What’s on: David Glover will give a tour where visitors can learn more about Halifax Minster and its connection with Anne Lister and her associates.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 3 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by a The Piece hall heritage guide.

Walking Tour: Anne Lister’s Halifax with Rachel Whitbread

Date: April 3 from 2pm to 4pm

Location: The tour starts at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Join Rachel Whitbread, who is the daughter of the famous Helena Whitbread, for a fascinating two-hour walking tour of Halifax. You will learn about some of the characters in Gentleman Jack along with several other people in Anne Lister’s life and places she regularly visited including the home of Christopher Rawson, Rawson’s Bank, the site of Northgate House and many others.

Guided Tour: Halifax Town Hall Tour

Date: April 3 from 2.30pm to 4pm

Location: Halifax Town Hall.

What’s on: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their special guided tour of Halifax Town Hall, a building of architectural significance both inside and outside.

Musical Performance: Anne Lister’s Music

Date: April 3 from 7pm to 9pm

Location: Shibden Hall.

What’s on: An evening of live music to celebrate Anne Lister’s birthday.

Talk: Martha Crossley talk

Date: April 3 from 7.30pm to 9pm

Location: Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough.

What’s on: A new illustrated presentation which will be accompanied by many old images.

Shibden Hall Tower Opening with Walker Pit Walk 1 and 2

Date: April 4 from 9am to 11am

Location: Library Tower at Shibden Hall, Lister's Road, Halifax, HX3 6XG.

What’s on: A rare and special opportunity to visit the Library Tower. The first part of the event will be a tour of the Shibden estate and the second will be a private entry into the hall, with exclusive and rare access to go up to the Library Tower that Anne Lister had designed before her ill-fated trip to Russia.

Archives Event: Codebreakers - session 1

Date: April 4 from 10am to 11am

Location: Calderdale Search Room at West Yorkshire Archive Service.

What’s on: Track down the extraordinary Anne Lister by joining codebreaker Lynn Pharaoh for an exploration into the life, loves and personality of Anne Lister. The talk will include a display of original archival material including Anne’s diaries and her correspondence with family and friends.

Talk: Wife to Gentleman Jack - Young Ann Walker and her Family

Date: April 4 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Location: Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: We know her as a mature woman through Gentleman Jack. David Glover tells the story of Ann’s family, the Walkers of Crow Nest, highlighting her early years. What was the unusual destiny of Ann’s only brother? Did she suffer with her mental health before she met the mistress of Shibden Hall? This is the story of the Walker up to the early 1830s.

Guided Tour: Old Courthouse Tour

Date: April 4 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Location: Old Courthouse, Harrison Road, Halifax, HX1 2AN.

What’s on: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their interesting new guided tour of Halifax Old Borough Magistrates Court and Central Police Station on Harrison Road.

Guided Tour: Streets in the Sky

Date: April 4 from 11am to 12.30pm

Location: Borough Market, Halifax.

What’s on: Learn about the history of the Victorian Halifax Borough Market including its architecture and visit the Market balcony’s ‘Streets in the Sky’, where houses are still used by businesses and still lived in and get a look inside one of the uninhabited houses. Afterwards you can do some shopping, grab a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy some food at one of the locally-owned independent cafes and delis in the Market.

Archives Event: Codebreakers - session 2

Date: April 4 from 12pm to 1pm

Location: Calderdale Search Room at West Yorkshire Archive Service.

What’s on: John Abbott and his Halifax Legacy; Anne Lister dismissed John Abbott as a mere ‘wool-stapler’. Join Codebreaker Joan Bruda for a talk about Abbott’s legacy and his continued contribution to Halifax 154 years after his death. The talk will feature a display of original archival material related to John Abbott.

Talk: Ann Walker’s Inheritance talk

Date: April 4 from 12.30pm to 2pm

Location: Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Learn all about Ann’s inheritance and acquisitions in this fascinating new talk for the Anne Lister Birthday Festival with local historian Ian Philp.

Guided Tour: Anne Lister’s Minster Tour

Date: April 4 from 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Location: Halifax Minster.

What’s on: The Minster has been a place of worship in the town for more than 900 years; there is so much to explore. Join David Glover on this tour and learn more about it and its connection with Anne Lister.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 4 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by one of The Piece Hall’s specialised heritage guides where you can explore the unique building and fascinating stories from Georgian Halifax to the present day.

Talk: Anne Lister’s Music and Talk

Date: April 4 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Location: Bankfield Museum, Ackroyd Park, Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6HG.

What’s on: Discover more about the music books owned and used by Anne Lister and hear many of her favourite pieces recreated live using a period square piano. This talk will follow her in-depth study of the collection, pianist and historical interpreter Lisa Timbs will be sharing insights into what Anne’s choices tell us about her.

Archives Event: Codebreakers - session 3

Date: April 4 from 2pm to 3pm

Location: Calderdale Search Room at West Yorkshire Archive Service.

What’s on: Travelling the roads of Imperial Russia: Anne Lister and Ann Walker on the move from 1839 to 1840.

Guided Tour: Streets in the Sky

Date: April 4 from 2pm to 3.30pm

Location: Borough Market, Halifax.

What’s on: Learn about the history of the Victorian Halifax Borough Market including its architecture and visit the Market balcony’s ‘Streets in the Sky’, where houses are still used by businesses and still lived in and get a look inside one of the uninhabited houses. Afterwards you can do some shopping, grab a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy some food at one of the locally-owned independent cafes and delis in the Market.

Walking Tour: Halifax Revealed Walking Tour

Date: April 4 from 2.30pm to 4pm

Location: Discover Halifax, 10 The Square, Woolshops, HX1 1RJ.

What’s on: A walking tour that takes visitors through the history of Halifax.

Archives Event: Manuscript meanings talk

Date: April 4 from 4pm to 5pm

Location: Calderdale Search Room at West Yorkshire Archive Service.

What’s on: Talk by Constance Halstead and will explore what we can learn through a close examination of Anne Lister’s manuscripts.

Guided Tour: Halifax Town Hall Tour

Date: April 5 from 10am to 11.30am

Location: Halifax Town Hall.

What’s on: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their special guided tour of Halifax Town Hall, a building of architectural significance both inside and outside.

Bus Tour of Halifax

Date: April 5 from 10am to 12pm

Location: Embark and Disembark the bus at the lay by on Charles Street, on the bottom side of the M&S Car Park.

What’s on: Jump aboard Halifax Heritage Tours’ informative heritage bus ride where you can explore places with a wealth of history and more about some of the fascinating buildings and areas just a short distance from Halifax town centre.

Craft Workshop: Journal cover-making workshop

Date: April 5 from 10am to 3pm

Location: Halifax Minster.

What’s on: Join the Halifax Broderers in the beautiful, historic Halifax Minster where Anne Lister was baptised, worshipped and is buried. They will help you to create your own hand-stitched diary/journal cover inspired by Anne Lister. You will be provided with all of the materials and you can take your diary home with you as a keepsake. Full tuition will be given and all materials as well as A6 notebook included in the price of the ticket. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Makers’ Market

Date: April 5 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Bankfield Museum, Ackroyd Park, Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6HG.

What’s on: Visit the museum, former home of local mill owner, philanthropist and MP, Colonel Edward Akroyd where the Festival’s Makers’ Market will take place. It will be indoors, so weather won’t be an issue.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 5 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by one of The Piece Hall’s specialised heritage guides where you can explore the unique building and fascinating stories from Georgian Halifax to the present day.

Guided Tour: Royal Halifax Infirmary Tour

Date: April 5 from 2pm to 3.30pm

Location: The tour starts and ends at the entrance on Free School Lane (where Casualty was) just below the crossing and where there is a post box in the wall.

What’s on: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their special guided tour of the Royal Halifax Infirmary (RHI), which was opened by the Duke and Duchess of York (later to become King George V and Queen Mary) on July 25, 1896.

Talk: Emily Bronte: Law Hill, Wuthering Heights and High Sutherland

Date: April 5 from 2pm to 4pm

Location: Square Chapel, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

What’s on: In 1838 Emily Bronte was a resident at Law Hill, Southowram, working as a schoolmistress. Jack Sharp, who built that house, is claimed as an inspiration for Heathcliff, and High Sunderland, an old Hall not far away, has been proposed as a strong influence for the house she named Wuthering Heights.

Tower Opening: St Matthew’s Lightcliffe Tower open

Date: April 5 from 3pm to 5pm

Location: Old St Matthew’s Churchyard, Lightcliffe, Halifax, HX3 8TH.

What’s on: The Friends of Friendless Churches/Friends of St Matthew’s Churchyard are once again opening Lightcliffe Tower to allow visitors to see inside the Tower and the memorials it contains, including Ann Walker’s well restored plaque. Learn about the memorials in the Tower, as well as where the Gentleman Jack grave plots are, and other plots relevant to the Ann Walker and Anne Lister story.

Community: My Anne Lister Journey - Sharing our own stories

Date: April 5 from 7pm to 8.30pm

Location: Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Come along and join with others from the Anne Lister Community as they share stories and experiences from their own Anne Lister journey, in a safe space.

Bus Tour of Halifax

Date: April 6 from 10am to 12pm

Location: Embark and Disembark the bus at the lay by on Charles Street, on the bottom side of the M&S Car Park.

What’s on: Jump aboard Halifax Heritage Tours’ informative heritage bus ride where you can explore places with a wealth of history and more about some of the fascinating buildings and areas just a short distance from Halifax town centre.

Archives Event: Display of archives

Date: April 6 from 10am to 3.30pm

Location: West Yorkshire Archive Service.

What’s on: A display of archives in the search room where you can have a look at Anne’s original diaries and archival material.

Makers’ Market

Date: April 6 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Bankfield Museum, Ackroyd Park, Boothtown Road, Halifax, HX3 6HG.

What’s on: Visit the museum, former home of local mill owner, philanthropist and MP, Colonel Edward Akroyd where the Festival’s Makers’ Market will take place. It will be indoors, so weather won’t be an issue.

Walking Tour: Halifax Revealed Walking Tour

Date: April 6 from 10.30am to 12pm

Location: Discover Halifax, 10 The Square, Woolshops, HX1 1RJ.

What’s on: A walking tour that takes visitors through the history of Halifax.

Kids Craft: Crafty Kids’ Activities

Date: April 6 from 10.30am to 2.30pm

Location: Central Library, Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

What’s on: Inspired by Anne Lister, you are invited to decorate your own top hat, design a diary or crack some codes.

Tower Opening: St Matthew’s Lightcliffe Tower open

Date: April 6 from 12pm to 2pm

Location: Old St Matthew’s Churchyard, Lightcliffe, Halifax, HX3 8TH.

What’s on: The Friends of Friendless Churches/Friends of St Matthew’s Churchyard are once again opening Lightcliffe Tower to allow visitors to see inside the Tower and the memorials it contains, including Ann Walker’s well restored plaque. Learn about the memorials in the Tower, as well as where the Gentleman Jack grave plots are, and other plots relevant to the Ann Walker and Anne Lister story.

Walking Tour: Young Anne Lister in Halifax walk

Date: April 6 from 1pm to 4pm

Location: Meet at Range Bank, junction with Portland Road, HX3 6LB.

What’s on: Join David Glover on this tour: a unique journey to many of the places that played a role in young Anne Lister’s life.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 6 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by one of The Piece Hall’s specialised heritage guides where you can explore the unique building and fascinating stories from Georgian Halifax to the present day.

Limited Edition Guided Tour of Halifax Town Hall

Date: April 6 from 2pm to 4.30pm

Location: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their special guided tour of Halifax Town Hall and be welcomed by the Mayor of Calderdale.

Anne Lister/period-dress parade

Date: April 6 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: Anne Lister sculpture in The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Be a part of the first of what could be an annual birthday festival event where visitors can don their best Regency-style or Anne Lister or Gentleman Jack-inspired costume as you walk through The Piece Hall and around the pedestrianised streets of Halifax.

Community/Talk: Sally Wainwright

Date: April 6 from 7pm to 10pm

Location: Square Chapel, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

What’s on: Sally Wainwright’s phenomenal Gentleman Jack is a big draw to Halifax and Calderdale as a whole. This event will touch on the BBC series but will also dive into her other Yorkshire classics, including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, To Walk Invisible, Unforgiven, Dead Clever and her new drama Riot Women.

Bus Tour of Halifax

Date: April 7 from 10am to 12pm

Location: Embark and Disembark the bus at the lay by on Charles Street, on the bottom side of the M&S Car Park.

What’s on: Jump aboard Halifax Heritage Tours’ informative heritage bus ride where you can explore places with a wealth of history and more about some of the fascinating buildings and areas just a short distance from Halifax town centre.

Walking Tour: Panoramic Walking Tour of Halifax

Date: April 7 from 10am to 1pm

Location: Discover Halifax, 10 Square Woolshops, Halifax, HX1 1RJ.

What’s on: A panoramic walk, led by a Halifax Heritage Tours guide, on the hills immediately around Halifax centre this tour offers extensive views over not only the town itself but also the Hebble and Shibden Valleys.

Workshop: AL-themed LEGO workshop

Date: April 7 from 10.30am to 12pm

Location: Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX.

What’s on: Join Dean Clough’s resident LEGO expert Michael LeCount for an ALBF-themed LEGO workshop.

Workshop: AL-themed LEGO workshop

Date: April 7 from 1pm to 2.30pm

Location: Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX.

What’s on: Join Dean Clough’s resident LEGO expert Michael LeCount for an ALBF-themed LEGO workshop.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 7 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by a The Piece hall heritage guide.

Sunday Lunch: With or without talk by Jill Liddington

Date: April 7 from 1.30pm to 3pm (lunch) and 3.30pm to 4.30pm (talk)

Location: Caygill Rooms at The Piece Hall.

What’s on: An exclusive ALBF Community Sunday Lunch with the opportunity to listen to a talk by Jill Liddington.

Guided Tour: Royal Halifax Infirmary Tour

Date: April 7 from 2pm to 3.30pm

Location: The tour starts and ends at the entrance on Free School Lane (where Casualty was) just below the crossing and where there is a post box in the wall.

What’s on: Join Halifax Heritage Tours on their special guided tour of the Royal Halifax Infirmary (RHI), which was opened by the Duke and Duchess of York (later to become King George V and Queen Mary) on July 25, 1896.

Guided Tour: Lister Lane Cemetery tour

Date: April 7 from 3.30pm to 5pm

Location: Lister Lane, Halifax.

What’s on: The Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery, a small charity which rescued a derelict Victorian graveyard in Halifax, were awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Guided Tour: Streets in the Sky

Date: April 8 from 11am to 12.30pm

Location: Borough Market, Halifax.

What’s on: Learn about the history of the Victorian Halifax Borough Market including its architecture and visit the Market balcony’s ‘Streets in the Sky’, where houses are still used by businesses and still lived in and get a look inside one of the uninhabited houses. Afterwards you can do some shopping, grab a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy some food at one of the locally-owned independent cafes and delis in the Market.

Heritage Tour

Date: April 8 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Location: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE.

What’s on: Experience a guided tour by one of The Piece Hall’s specialised heritage guides where you can explore the unique building and fascinating stories from Georgian Halifax to the present day.

Guided Tour: Streets in the Sky

Date: April 8 from 2pm to 3.30pm

Location: Borough Market, Halifax.

What’s on: Learn about the history of the Victorian Halifax Borough Market including its architecture and visit the Market balcony’s ‘Streets in the Sky’, where houses are still used by businesses and still lived in and get a look inside one of the uninhabited houses. Afterwards you can do some shopping, grab a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy some food at one of the locally-owned independent cafes and delis in the Market.

Workshop: Bodies Under the Library?

Date: April 8 from 2pm to 5pm

Location: Central Library, Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG.

