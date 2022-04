Anne was an English writer who regularly wrote in journals and was dubbed the ‘first modern lesbian’.

She was born in Halifax on April 3, 1791, and her life inspired the TV series Gentleman Jack which was created by television writer, producer and director Sally Wainwright.

Between April 1 and April 9, various events will be taking place in Halifax in celebration of Anne Lister’s birthday.

Shibden Hall, Halifax. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Here is the full calendar of events.

Friday, April 1

Event: The Alibi Bar Mix and Mingle

Time: 6.30pm to 9pm

Address: Rawson Street, Halifax, HX1 1NH

Ticket price: £23

Saturday, April 2

Event: The Complete Anne and Ann Coach and Walking Tour

Time: 9am to 1pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £45

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 10am to 12pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: The Complete Anne and Ann Coach and Walking Tour

Time: 11am to 3pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £45

Event: David Glover’s Minster Tour

Time: 11am to 12pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £15

Event: Gentleman Jack on Location: Sutton Park Coach Tour

Time: 12pm to 6pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £50

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 1pm to 3pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: Ann Walker’s Lightcliffe Coach Tour

Time: 1.30pm to 4pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £39

Event: David Glover’s Minster Tour

Time: 2pm to 3pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £15

Event: Helena Whitbread and Jill Liddington at the Halifax Minster

Time: 7pm to 9.30pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £17

Sunday, April 3

Event: Gentleman Jack on Location: York and Holy Trinity Coach/Walking Tour

Time: 8.30am to 6pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £59

Event: Gentleman Jack on Location: Sutton Park Coach Tour

Time: 8.30am to 2.30pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £50

Event: The Listers in Shibden Valley Walking Tour

Time: 9.30am to 1pm

Address: Shibden Hall Top Car Park, Halifax, HX3 7XA

Ticket price: £15

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 10am to 12pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: The Complete Anne and Ann Coach and Walking Tour

Time: 11am to 3pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £45

Event: The Complete Anne and Ann Coach and Walking Tour

Time: 1pm to 5pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £45

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 1pm to 3pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: Ann Walker’s Lightcliffe Walking Tour

Time: 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Address: St Matthew’s Church Tower, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Halifax, HX3 8TH

Ticket price: £15

Event: David Glover’s Young Anne Lister in Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 1.30am to 4.30pm

Address: Tour starts at Range Bank, junction with Portland Road, Halifax, HX3 6LB

Ticket price: £15

Event: Sally Wainwright and O’Hooley and Tidow at the Victoria Theatre

Time: 7pm to 9.30pm

Address: 2 Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP

Ticket price: Between £20 and £32 depending on seats

Event: ALBW Birthday Bash and Dance Party at Dean Clough

Time: 9.30pm to 12am

Address: The Arches, E Mill, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX

Ticket price: £7

Monday, April 4

Event: Gentleman Jack on Location: York and Holy Trinity Coach/Walking Tour

Time: 8.30am to 6pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £59

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 10am to 12pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: The Complete Anne and Ann Coach and Walking Tour

Time: 10am to 2pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £45

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 1pm to 3pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: Ann Walker’s Lightcliffe Walking Tour

Time: 1.30pm to 4pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £39

Event: Shibden Hall Parkland Walking Tour

Time: 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Address: Shibden Hall Top Car Park, Halifax, HX3 7XA

Ticket price: £15

Event: David Glover: Young Anne Lister, at the Square Chapel

Time: 2pm to 4.30pm

Address: Square Chapel Red Brick Theatre, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

Ticket price: £15

Event: Ann Walker’s Night at the Halifax Minster

Time: 7pm to 9.30pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £17

Event: Ann Walker Tavern at Dean Clough

Time: 9.30pm to 12am

Address: The Arches, E Mill, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX

Ticket price: £7

Tuesday, April 5

Event: Anne Lister’s Wild Horses Couldn’t Stop Me English Lake District Day Trip Coach Tour

Time: 8am to 6pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £100

Event: Ladies of Llangollen Day Trip Coach Tour

Time: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £59

Event: Ann Walker’s Lightcliffe Walking Tour

Time: 9.30am to 11.30am

Address: St Matthew’s Church Tower, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Halifax, HX3 8TH

Ticket price: £15

Event: David Glover’s Minster Tour

Time: 11am to 12pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £15

Event: David Glover’s Minster Tour

Time: 2pm to 3pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £15

Event: Teatime at the Alibi

Time: 3pm to 4.30pm

Address: 10 Rawson Street, Halifax, HX1 1NH

Ticket price: £20

Event: ALBW Comedy Night at Dean Clough

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Address: The Arches, E Mill, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX

Ticket price: £17

Wednesday, April 6

Event: Anne Lister’s Wild Horses Couldn’t Stop Me English Lake District Day Trip Coach Tour

Time: 8am to 6pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £100

Event: ALBW Goes Literary: Bronte Sisters/Sylvia Plath/Hebden Bridge Coach Tour

Time: 9.30am to 4pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £48

Event: Shibden Hall Parkland Walking Tour

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Address: Shibden Hall Top Car Park, Halifax, HX3 7XA

Ticket price: £15

Event: Anne Lister In Her Own Words Exhibition/Private Viewing

Time: 9.30am to 1.30pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £20

Event: Jill Liddington’s Anne Lister Mock Marriages Walking Tour

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: Teatime at the Alibi

Time: 3pm to 4.30pm

Address: 10 Rawson Street, Halifax, HX1 1NH

Ticket price: £20

Event: ALBW Film Festival

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Address: Square Chapel Red Brick Theatre, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

Ticket price: Free

Event: ALBW Dance Party at Dean Clough

Time: 9.30pm to 12am

Address: The Arches, E Mill, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX

Ticket price: £7

Thursday, April 7

Event: Gentleman Jack on Location: Sutton Park Coach Tour

Time: 8.30am to 2.30pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £50

Event: Gentleman Jack on Location: York and Holy Trinity Coach/Walking Tour

Time: 8.30am to 6pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £59

Event: David Glover’s Young Anne Lister in Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Address: Tour starts at Range Bank, junction with Portland Road, Halifax, HX3 6LB

Ticket price: £15

Event: Jill Liddington: Rivals and Riches at Hope Hall

Time: 6pm to 7.30pm

Address: 57 Clare Road, Halifax, HX1 2JP

Ticket price: £18

Event: Anne Lister Murder Mystery Improv at the Viaduct Dean Clough

Time: 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Address: Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX

Ticket price: £15

Friday, April 8

Event: Anne Lister Society Auditorium, Square Chapel (Day One)

Time: 9am to 5pm

Address: Square Chapel Copper Auditorium, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

Ticket price: £20

Event: Anne Lister’s Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 9am to 11am

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Event: ALBW Goes Literary: Bronte Sisters/Sylvia Plath/Hebden Bridge Coach Tour

Time: 9.30am to 4pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £48

Event: David Glover’s Minster Tour

Time: 11am to 12pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £15

Event: David Glover’s Minster Tour

Time: 2pm to 3pm

Address: Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL

Ticket price: £15

Event: Constructing Gentleman Jack: Sally Wainwright/Laurie Shannon ALS Copper

Time: 7pm to 9pm

Address: Copper Auditorium, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

Ticket price: £18

Event: ALBW Wrap Party Arches Dean Clough

Time: 8.30pm to 12am

Address: The Arches, E Mill, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX

Ticket price: £7

Event: Jill Liddington’s Anne Lister Mock Marriages Walking Tour

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Address: Anne Lister statue at The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE

Ticket price: £15

Saturday, April 9

Event: Anne Lister Society Auditorium, Square Chapel (Day Two)

Time: 9am to 1pm

Address: Square Chapel Copper Auditorium, 10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG

Ticket price: £12

Event: David Glover’s Young Anne Lister in Halifax Walking Tour

Time: 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Address: Tour starts at Range Bank, junction with Portland Road, Halifax, HX3 6LB

Ticket price: £15

Event: ALBW Farewell Party Alibi

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Address: 10 Rawson Street, Halifax, HX1 1NH

Ticket price: £23

Free workshops and events

Friday, April 1

Event: SOLOS: Meet Your Community!

Time: 4pm to 5.30pm

Saturday, April 2

Event: Perfect Pictures Workshop with Joanne Bartone

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Event: OWLS: Look How Far We’ve Come

Time: 2.30pm to 4pm

Sunday, April 3

Event: Codebreakers Show and Tell

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Event: Writers Forum with Janet Lea, author, The Gentleman Jack Effect

Time: 2.30pm to 4pm

Event: Flower Laying Sally Wainwright’s Tribute to Anne Lister

Time: 9.30am to 10am

Monday, April 4

Event: ISAW: “My Dearest Elizabeth” - Leila Straub and Diane Halford

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Event: ISAW: “Dearest Very Poorly” - Diane Halford, Dorjana Sirola and Ivana Nika

Time: 2.30pm to 4pm

Tuesday, April 5

Event: Writers Forum - Lynn Pharaoh, Author, Anne Lister, Ann Walker and Me

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Event: Writers Forum - Jill Liddington, Author, Female Fortune

Time: 2.30pm to 4pm

Event: Writers Forum - Alison Child, Author, Tell Me I’m Forgiven

Time: 4pm to 5.30pm

Wednesday, April 6

Event: Writers Forum - Christine Sanders, Poet

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Event: Writers Forum - Patricia Hughes, Author, The Curious Tale of Miss Eliza Raine

Time: 2.30pm to 4pm

Event: Writers Forum - Jane Traies/Jay Taverner, Author, Liberty

Time: 4pm to 5.30pm

Event: ALBW Film Festival

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Thursday, April 7

Event: Writers Forum - Esther Newton, Author, My Butch Career

Time: 10am to 12pm

Event: Writers Forum - Helena Whitbread, Author, The Secret Diaries of Anne Lister

Time: 2.30pm to 4pm

Event: Premiere: Christine Sanders, Interactive Poetry Performance “Women”

Time: 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Friday, April 8

Event: Fan Fiction Show and Tell

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Event: Writers Forum - Angela Clare, Author, The Moss House