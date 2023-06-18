The scarecrow festival trail will return to Appleton Roebuck and will include entertaining events from circus sessions and live music to face painting and arts and crafts.

More than 50 entries for the Scarecrow trail at the Appleton Roebuck Scarecrow Weekend have been sent in; there will be no categories this year, just a simple top five based on public votes from returned maps.

The event will take place in the village on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023 and will be suitable for all ages. There will be various local food vendors showcasing their products: Caseys Coffee, Dan’s Pies, Deano’s Pizza, Acaster Meats Hog Roast, Falafel Street Kitchen (Sunday only) and Burger Van, Sweets and Donuts.

YorkMix will present the trophies for the top five scarecrows and the overall winner will be crowned at 4pm. The annual Scarecrow weekend and beer and music festival on the village green will begin at 10am on Saturday.

Schedule of Appleton Roebuck Scarecrow Weekend 2023

Saturday

Family Fun (bouncing, face painting and crafts) - from 10am onwards

Yorkshire Heart Bar and Prosecco Bar - 12pm to 8pm

Circus Skills where you can have a go at juggling, walking the tightrope and more with Circus Skills York - 12pm to 4pm

Real life princesses and superheroes will perform for children and there will be meet and greets, superhero training and princess performances and Dress Up and Dream - 1pm to 3pm

Live music with local bands and musicians performing on stage including The Rocking Apples, YO23 Choir, Leon Marshall and new local band Haywire- 3pm to 8pm

Sunday

Family Fun (bouncing, face painting and crafts) - from 10am onwards

Yorkshire Heart Bar and Prosecco Bar - 12pm to 4pm