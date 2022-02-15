Award-winning songwriter David Ford to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre in March

Singer-songwriter David Ford brings his Interesting Times Tour 2022 to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Thursday, March 10, 8pm.

He will be supported by Annie Dressner whose music has drawn comparisons to Mazzy Star, Jenny Lewis, and Phoebe Bridgers while receiving air play on BBC Radio 1, 2 and 6Music.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are so excited to be welcoming the incredibly talented David Ford back. He is a firm PAC favourite, having previously performed live both at the venue and our Platform Festival.

“It is always such a wonderful experience to see his live show, and to finally see him perform his new album which was composed in lockdown live on stage is going to be such a privilege.”