BD:isLiT: Spectacular images show Bradford's light festival ahead of this weekend

These images show the spectacular light festival which is taking place in Bradford this weekend.

The twice-yearly BD is LIT returns to the city this weekend, with the festival taking place tonight and tomorrow (Nov 3 and 4).

For this year’s event, Bradford Council, Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, The Leap and Science and Media Museum have come together to commission a range of local and national artists to create stunning installations, which light up several buildings across the city.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for people and places said: ‘We’re delighted that BD is LIT is back for its second iteration. It’s such a good alternative to Bonfire Night and with its multi-sensory offering – it is an opportunity to bring people together across the district, celebrate our spaces and shine a light on some of our unexpected places.”

This year’s BD:is LIT programme is the first since Bradford won UK City of Culture 2025, with the Bradford 2025 team collaborating on the event.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director at Bradford 2025 said: “With autumn nights bringing darker evenings, BD:is LIT allows us to explore our city and district in a new light. There are some incredibly exciting commissions this year that seek to surprise and delight residents while recognising the diversity and history of our city. It’s time to put the dates in your diary and start thinking about how you can experience all the great things that will appear across the district.”

1 . BD is LIT A number of buildings across Bradford will be lit up as part of the event Photo: Simon Dewhurst Photo Sales

2 . BD is LIT BD is LIT will illuminate the city centre on Bonfire weekend on November 3 and 4 Photo: Simon Dewhurst Photo Sales

3 . BD is LIT 10 new light commissions will premiere this year Photo: Simon Dewhurst Photo Sales