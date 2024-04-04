But the world of puppets has graduated to the fantastical and sublime, with huge objects operated by several people and more technologically advanced seemingly works of art coming to the fore.

At Beverley Puppet Festival there is a mixture of both, with this year’s line up promised to be the ‘best ever’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is on in the East Yorkshire town from July 12 to 14, with co-artistic director Kerrin Tatman, saying they are determined to keep growing

A 10-foot long, 6-person operated squid taken for walks through Beverley's street as part of Beverley Puppet Festival in 2022. Picture Tony Johnson

“Beverley Puppet Festival is a genuinely vibrant and colourful festival for all ages, right here in East Yorkshire,” she said.

"This is our 11th festival and we are determined to keep it growing and growing, providing a unique weekend of puppet shows, workshops and spectacle for everyone to enjoy.

" We continue to be astonished and humbled by all the support the festival gets and the amazing feedback we receive from audiences. We've had some great festivals, but this year promises to be our biggest and best ever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival funding has been secured from Arts Council England, Beverley Town Council, East Riding Yorkshire Council, Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY) and the Flemingate Centre.

Anna Ingleby, co-artistic director and founder, said: "We have completed our planning of the full programme which will have shows and workshops for kids, teens, adults and families and be announced very soon."

A festival warm up comes in the form of a two-day workshop on July 11 and 12 by Judith Hope, who will teach adults, from professionals to enthusiasts, how to make simple animal rod puppets.

Judith will also be performing over Saturday and Sunday in The Lost and Tangled Forests, a lively roaming puppet act, featuring two large flying ships accompanied by their fish head guides, the steampunk pirates. Audiences on the streets of Beverley will be able to join them on their mysterious journey as they transport their precious cargo of fantasy trees and foliage to rousing pirate music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One international performer and a star of America's Got Talent is Argentinian foot puppeteer Veronica Gonzales, who will perform at East Riding Theatre.

Kerrin added: "Veronica got through to the Judges Cut of America's Got Talent after being buzzed by Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. She is a very, very good and convincing foot puppeteer, using puppet's eyes, nose and facial features fixed to her feet.”