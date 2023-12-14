Bradford Live confirms launch date as Autumn 2024 after 'long journey'

Bradford Live has confirmed it will be opening its doors for its launch season in autumn 2024 after a “long journey”.

The former Odeon building, which was once a 1930s ballroom, has been empty for over 20 years and is set to be transformed into a 3,800-capacity Bradford Live venue.

The owners, NEC group, have announced today (Dec 14) Bradford Live will open its doors for its launch season in autumn 2024 after a “long journey” to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally the venue was due to open in late 2022, but in the Summer of that year, it was announced that several issues, including the discovery that some parts of the building needed to be replaced rather than refurbished, meant the opening date had been knocked back to Autumn 2023.

The former Odeon building in Bradford will reopen as Bradford Live in autumn 2024. Picture: JPI Media

In March 2023 it was then confirmed, that while much of the work inside the venue has been completed, it would not open until 2024.

Lee Craven of Bradford Live said: “Our vision is to create a cultural hub for the region that will celebrate the city and venue’s heritage, whilst ensuring world-class event spaces for generations to come. It's been a long journey, but the launch season is now in sight.”

It is expected that Bradford Live will attract 300,000 visitors each year through hosting a calendar of 200+ events, providing the city with great live entertainment, plus conference, meeting, and banqueting spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former 1930s ballroom will become a 500-person capacity space for hosting entertainment, conferencing and banqueting events, while the main auditorium will be reinstated to house an audience of over 3,000 fans.