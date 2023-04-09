Brian Chester Road Run: Vintage tractors take part in charity road run ahead of Tractor Fest this summer

Vintage tractors took to the roads of Yorkshire this weekend for the second Brian Chester Road Run.

The event, organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC), began last year in memory of local farmer Brian Chester.

Mr Chester was a former NVTEC chairman and the founding member of the Tractor Fest. This year Tractor Fest will be held at Newby Hall in June.

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: “Brian was an enthusiastic founding member of Tractor Fest and his legacy lives on in what is now the UK’s largest tractor show. We’re delighted to be able to remember him in this way while sharing his love of tractors with the local community.”

Mark Nicholson, chair of West Yorkshire NVTEC, added: “The road run is in memory of Brian who was a great vintage and classic tractor enthusiast and supporter of the NVTEC. We have made it an annual event which will continue to raise money for charity as Brian would have wanted.” More than 20 vintage tractors took part in the inaugural road run last year which raised over £700 for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate District Hospital.

The Yorkshire Post photographer, Tony Johnson, headed to North Yorkshire.

1 . Brian Chester Road Run Duggy, 5, and Eliza Sidgwick, 8 at the second Brian Chester Road Run. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Brian Chester Road Run It was organised by the West Yorkshire group of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) in memory of local farmer, founding Tractor Fest member and former NVTEC chairman Brian Chester. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Brian Chester Road Run The second Brian Chester Road Run meet up at Tates Garden Centre in Ripon. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Brian Chester Road Run The event was anticipation of Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in June. P Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales